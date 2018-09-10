  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Instant Pot Jambalaya Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Katie Jasiewicz
Instant Pot Jambalaya Recipe

Print
Save

Instant Pot Jambalaya Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Grapeseed Oil
  • 4 links Andouille Sausage, cut in half-moon shape
  • 1 medium Onion, diced
  • 1 Green Pepper, diced
  • 1 stalk Celery, diced
  • 1 14.5 ounce can Diced Tomatoes, with juice
  • 1 cup Water
  • 2 teaspoons Dried Oregano
  • 2 teaspoons Cajun Seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dried Thyme
  • 1 teaspoon Hot Sauce, (Louisiana-style)
  • 2 Bay Leafs
  • 2 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts
  • 1 cup Long Grain White Rice
  • 1 pound Large Shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/4 cup Fresh Parsley, minced

Directions

  1. Place the Instant Pot in "sauté" mode. Once the Instant Pot indicates "HOT", add the grape seed oil and the Andouille sausage.
  2. Sauté for 3 minutes. Then remove the sausage from the Instant Pot.
  3. Next, add the diced onions, bell pepper, and celery.
  4. Sauté for 1 minute then add the canned tomatoes, water, oregano, Cajun seasoning, dried thyme, hot sauce, and bay leaf.
  5. Mix well, then submerge the two chicken breast in the tomato mixture.
  6. Close the Instant Pot and make sure the valve is in the center toward "sealing".
  7. Cook on "Manual" for 8 minutes.
  8. Carefully, force pressure to release once the time is done.
  9. Check the chicken breast with a meat thermometer. The chicken should be completely cooked through, pull out the chicken and set to the side with the sausage.
  10. Place the 1 cup long-grain white rice in the Instant Pot.
  11. Mix well, close the lid to seal, make sure the valve is in the center toward "sealing".
  12. Cook on "Manual" for 7 minutes.
  13. While the rice cooks, shred the chicken and keep to the side.
  14. Once the Instant Pot beeps and is done, carefully, force pressure to release.
  15. Next, you will add the cooked shredded chicken, sausage back into the Instant Pot and the raw shrimp.
  16. Mix well, close the lid to seal, make sure the valve is in the center toward "sealing".
  17. Cook on "Manual" for 1 minute, then let the Instant Pot do a "natural pressure release" for 5 minutes.
  18. Carefully, force the remaining pressure out of the Instant Pot.
  19. Season with salt and pepper to taste and mix in the fresh parsley.
  20. Divide among bowls and enjoy immediately.

 

Recommended

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker

Misen Chef's Knife
Misen Chef's Knife

Dreamfarm Supoon
Dreamfarm Supoon

Around the Web