Instant Pot Jambalaya Recipe
September 10, 2018
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon Grapeseed Oil
- 4 links Andouille Sausage, cut in half-moon shape
- 1 medium Onion, diced
- 1 Green Pepper, diced
- 1 stalk Celery, diced
- 1 14.5 ounce can Diced Tomatoes, with juice
- 1 cup Water
- 2 teaspoons Dried Oregano
- 2 teaspoons Cajun Seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon Dried Thyme
- 1 teaspoon Hot Sauce, (Louisiana-style)
- 2 Bay Leafs
- 2 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts
- 1 cup Long Grain White Rice
- 1 pound Large Shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/4 cup Fresh Parsley, minced
Directions
- Place the Instant Pot in "sauté" mode. Once the Instant Pot indicates "HOT", add the grape seed oil and the Andouille sausage.
- Sauté for 3 minutes. Then remove the sausage from the Instant Pot.
- Next, add the diced onions, bell pepper, and celery.
- Sauté for 1 minute then add the canned tomatoes, water, oregano, Cajun seasoning, dried thyme, hot sauce, and bay leaf.
- Mix well, then submerge the two chicken breast in the tomato mixture.
- Close the Instant Pot and make sure the valve is in the center toward "sealing".
- Cook on "Manual" for 8 minutes.
- Carefully, force pressure to release once the time is done.
- Check the chicken breast with a meat thermometer. The chicken should be completely cooked through, pull out the chicken and set to the side with the sausage.
- Place the 1 cup long-grain white rice in the Instant Pot.
- Mix well, close the lid to seal, make sure the valve is in the center toward "sealing".
- Cook on "Manual" for 7 minutes.
- While the rice cooks, shred the chicken and keep to the side.
- Once the Instant Pot beeps and is done, carefully, force pressure to release.
- Next, you will add the cooked shredded chicken, sausage back into the Instant Pot and the raw shrimp.
- Mix well, close the lid to seal, make sure the valve is in the center toward "sealing".
- Cook on "Manual" for 1 minute, then let the Instant Pot do a "natural pressure release" for 5 minutes.
- Carefully, force the remaining pressure out of the Instant Pot.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste and mix in the fresh parsley.
- Divide among bowls and enjoy immediately.
