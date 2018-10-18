Instant Pot Italian Sausage Bell Pepper Sauce Recipe
October 18, 2018
Instant Pot Italian Sausage Bell Pepper Sauce Recipe
Instant Pot Italian Sausage Bell Pepper Sauce Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
- 5 Italian Sausage Links
- 6 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 White Onion, diced
- 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, diced
- 1/2 Green Bell Pepper, diced
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Granulated Sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 6 ounce can Tomato Paste
- 1 14.5 ounce can Diced Tomatoes
- 28 ounces Tomato Puree, (1 can)
For Garnish:
- Fresh Basil
- Fresh Parsley
Directions
- Select the "sauté" setting on the Instant Pot. Once the Instant Pot reads "HOT", pour the olive oil in the pot and place the sausages inside.
- Begin to brown the sausage on all sides for 5 minutes.
- While the sausage browns, begin to chop all the vegetables including the garlic.
- Once the sausage is golden in color (but not cooked through) remove the sausage and set to the side. Add in the garlic and onions and sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Then add in the bell peppers. Mix and sauté for 1 minute then add in the salt, Italian seasoning, sugar, and black pepper.
- Mix well then add in the tomato paste and mix until combined.
- Add in the diced tomatoes and pureed tomatoes. Mix well and then add the Italian sausage back in to the Instant Pot. Make sure you submerge all the links.
- Place the lid on the Instant Pot and move the valve to "sealing" position. Turn off the Instant Pot then select "meat/stew", select 15 minutes.
- Once the sausage is done, let the Instant Pot naturally rest for 10 minutes. Then, carefully, force the remaining pressure out of the Instant Pot.
- Mix well, and serve immediately.
Notes
- You can double the amount of sausage used and cook for 20 minutes instead of 15.
Recommended
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker