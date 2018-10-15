Instant Pot Honey Mustard Pork Chops Recipe
October 15, 2018 | 10:00am
Instant Pot Honey Mustard Pork Chops Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon Oil
- 4 Boneless Pork Chops
- 1 Onion, chopped
- 1 cup Water
- 3 tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard
- 1 tablespoon Prepared Mustard
- 2 tablespoons Honey
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
- 1 sprig Rosemary
- 1 teaspoon Cornstarch, + 1 tablespoon cold water, mixed to make a slurry
Directions
Brown the Pork:
- Set instant pot to sauté. Add oil and add pork chops to inner pot.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper and brown on both sides.
- Add the onion and continue cooking for 1 minute.
Add the Sauce:
- Mix water, both mustards, honey, salt and pepper in a measuring jug.
- Switch off the instant pot and pour the water mix over the pork chops.
- Scrape the browned bits off the bottom, then add the rosemary.
Pressure Cook:
- Close the instant pot and turn the valve to "sealing". Cook on high pressure for 8 minutes.
- Switch off the instant pot and do a natural pressure release for 5 minutes, then manually release any remaining pressure before opening the instant pot.
Thicken Sauce:
- Remove pork chops from the instant pot.
- Stir the cornstarch slurry into juices.
- Set instant pot to "sauté" and cook, stirring, for about a minute or until sauce has thickened.
- Serve over pork chops.
