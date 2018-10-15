  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Instant Pot Honey Mustard Pork Chops Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nora Rušev
Instant Pot Honey Mustard Pork Chops Recipe

Print
Save

Instant Pot Honey Mustard Pork Chops Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Oil
  • 4 Boneless Pork Chops
  • 1 Onion, chopped
  • 1 cup Water
  • 3 tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Prepared Mustard
  • 2 tablespoons Honey
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • 1 sprig Rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon Cornstarch, + 1 tablespoon cold water, mixed to make a slurry

Directions

Brown the Pork:

  1. Set instant pot to sauté. Add oil and add pork chops to inner pot.
  2. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and brown on both sides.
  3. Add the onion and continue cooking for 1 minute.

Add the Sauce:

  1. Mix water, both mustards, honey, salt and pepper in a measuring jug.
  2. Switch off the instant pot and pour the water mix over the pork chops.
  3. Scrape the browned bits off the bottom, then add the rosemary.

Pressure Cook:

  1. Close the instant pot and turn the valve to "sealing". Cook on high pressure for 8 minutes.
  2. Switch off the instant pot and do a natural pressure release for 5 minutes, then manually release any remaining pressure before opening the instant pot.

Thicken Sauce:

  1. Remove pork chops from the instant pot.
  2. Stir the cornstarch slurry into juices.
  3. Set instant pot to "sauté" and cook, stirring, for about a minute or until sauce has thickened.
  4. Serve over pork chops.

 

Recommended

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker

Dreamfarm Clongs
Dreamfarm Clongs

OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk
OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls