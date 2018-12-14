Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole Recipe
December 14, 2018
Ingredients
- 28 ounces Fresh Green Beans, trimmed
- 8 ounces Chopped White Mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons Minced Dehydrated Onion Flakes
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1/8 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1/2 cup Water, plus 2 tablespoons
- 2 tablespoons Cornstarch
- 1 6 ounce container French Fried Onions
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
Directions
- Place the green beans, chopped mushrooms, and onion flakes in the Instant Pot. Season with salt and black pepper, mix well then add in the 1/2 cup of water.
- Seal the lid, making sure to turn the valve to “sealing” and set the Instant Pot to “steam” for 2 minutes. (It will take 3-5 minutes to come to pressure.)
- While the green beans cook, make cornstarch slurry by mixing the cornstarch with the 2 tablespoons water. Set to the side, and mix just before pouring.
- At this time you will also want to toast the crispy fried onions for 1 minute in the oven until golden in color (make sure they don't burn).
- Once the green beans are done cooking, carefully force the pressure out of the Instant Pot.
- Mix the green beans, then turn off the Instant Pot and then select "sauté" mode.
- Next, make a well in the center of the Instant Pot. Begin stirring in the cornstarch slurry followed by the heavy cream.
- Stir in the small hole you made until you see it starts to thicken then mix with the green beans. Remove from heat. Mix in 1/4 of the crispy fried onions. Then top with the remaining.
- Enjoy immediately.
