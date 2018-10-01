Instant Pot Gluten Free Teriyaki Meatloaf Recipe
October 1, 2018
Instant Pot Gluten Free Teriyaki Meatloaf Recipe
Instant Pot Gluten Free Teriyaki Meatloaf Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup Gluten Free Breadcrumbs, (see note)
- 1 teaspoon Onion Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1 teaspoon Ground Ginger
- 2 pounds Ground Beef
- 1/2 cup Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce, or Coconut Aminos
- 2 Eggs
For Teriyaki Glaze (Optional):
- 4 tablespoons Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon Ground Ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Cornstarch
Directions
- In a large bowl mix the gluten free bread crumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, and ginger until combined.
- Add the ground beef, gluten free soy sauce and eggs. Gently mix until combined.
- Divide the mixture in half and form it into 2 loaves (each approximate the size of your hand) on a piece of aluminum foil shaped into a sling that will fit into your Instant Pot. To get both meatloaves to fit, you’ll have to shape them into slightly taller and skinnier loaves.
- Pour one cup of water in the bottom of your Instant Pot. Place the trivet in your Instant Pot and rest the aluminum foil sling and meatloaves on top of it. Seal and pressure cook on High pressure for 20 minutes. Do a quick release, and once the steam subsides unlock your Instant Pot.
- Drain off any water that collected in the aluminum foil and brush the meatloaf with gluten free teriyaki glaze. If desired, place the meatloaf (still on the foil) on a baking sheet and let the sauce caramelize under the broiler for 2-3 minutes.
To Make the Optional Teriyaki Glaze:
- Whisk gluten free soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, ground ginger, garlic powder, and cornstarch together.
- Heat by whisking in a saucepan over medium heat or by heating in the microwave in 30 second intervals until slightly thickened.
Notes
- Instead of gluten free breadcrumbs, you can use 1 cup of crushed gluten free rice cereal, like Rice Chex or a gluten free crisp rice cereal (I like the one made by Malt O Meal).
-
Recommended
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Latest
- Clam and Mac and Cheese Candy Canes Are Just Bad As You Think
Get in the really weird holiday spirit with these new, uh, treats?
- Burger King's Robot-Written Commercials Are the Funniest Thing You'll See All Day
- 20 Things Doctors Wish You Knew About Cancer
Diagnosis and treatment have significantly evolved in the last few decades
- Sausage-Screaming Viral Videos are Doggone Tough to Duplicate
- 15 Reasons to Drink a Beer Every Day