Instant Pot Gluten Free Teriyaki Meatballs Recipe
October 9, 2018
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Gluten Free Breadcrumbs, (see note)
- 1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Ground Ginger
- 1 pound Ground Beef, (85/15 or leaner)
- 1/4 cup Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce, or Coconut Aminos
- 1 Egg
For the Teriyaki Simmering Sauce:
- 1/2 cup Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce, or Coconut Aminos
- 2 tablespoons Rice Wine Vinegar, or Mirin
- 1/2 cup Beef Broth, or stock (Certified Gluten Free)
- 1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
- 1 teaspoon Grated Fresh Ginger, (I used a ginger paste I found at Trader Joe’s. You could also use 1 teaspoon ground ginger)
- 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 2 teaspoons Cornstarch
Directions
- In a large bowl mix the gluten free bread crumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, and ginger until combined.
- Add the ground beef, gluten free soy sauce and egg. Gently mix until combined.
- Using a 1 ½ tablespoons spring-loaded scoop, scoop the mixture into meatballs and gently roll into smooth meatballs. Place into the bottom of your Instant Pot.
- In a liquid measuring cup, measure all the gluten free teriyaki sauce ingredients EXCEPT the brown sugar and cornstarch. Pour over the meatballs.
- Seal and pressure cook on High pressure for 10 minutes. Do a quick release, and once the steam subsides unlock your Instant Pot.
- Remove the gluten free meatballs with a slotted spoon and place them in a bowl to rest.
- Add the brown sugar to the gluten free teriyaki sauce and turn your Instant Pot to Saute. Bring to a simmer.
- Whisk the cornstarch with 1-2 tablespoons of cold water and quickly whisk it into the simmering sauce. Continue whisking until the sauce is thickened. Turn off your Instant Pot, add the gluten free meatballs into the thickened gluten free teriyaki sauce and stir to coat.
- Serve over rice.
Notes
- Instead of gluten free breadcrumbs, you can use 1 cup of crushed gluten free rice cereal, like Rice Chex or a gluten free crisp rice cereal (I like the one made by Malt O Meal).
