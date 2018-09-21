Instant Pot Gluten Free French Dip Sandwiches Recipe
September 21, 2018
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons Minced Garlic
- 1 teaspoon Dried Rosemary, or 1 large sprig if you fresh
- 1 teaspoon Oil, to sear
- 3-4 pounds Beef Roast, (boneless)
- 1/2 cup Coconut Aminos, or gluten free Tamari Soy Sauce
- 2 teaspoons Beef Bouillon, (gluten free) plus 3 cups of water OR 3 cups beef broth
To Serve:
- Gluten Free Bread
- Mayonnaise
- Thinly Sliced Cheese, like Swiss or Provolone
Directions
- Turn your Instant Pot to sauté and drizzle the oil in the bottom of the pan and add the garlic and rosemary. If you are using fresh rosemary, you can leave the sprig whole instead of removing the leaves.
- Add the roast and sear for 2-3 minutes per side, or until you get some good caramelization.
- Add the remaining ingredients and set your Instant Pot to high pressure for 60 minutes.
- Let it cool for 10 minutes before releasing the pressure.
- Shred your roast beef using two forks. (If you prefer sliceable meat, cook on high pressure for 40 minutes.)
- To serve, spread your gluten free bread with mayonnaise, top with shredded beef, and top with a slice of cheese. Melt under the broiler or in a toaster oven. Serve with a cup of jus.
