Instant Pot Applesauce Recipe
December 2, 2018
Ingredients
- 12 Granny Smith Apples, peeled, cored, and chopped
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
- 1/2 cup Apple Cider, or water
Directions
- Peel, core, and chop apples into bite-size pieces. Place in the Instant Pot.
- Then sprinkle the brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg on top of the apples.
- Pour the apple cider on top and stir the apples until all the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg are combined.
- Place the lid on top of the Instant Pot, place valve in "sealing" position and select "steam" setting. Cook for 3 minutes.
- Once the applesauce is done, carefully force pressure from the Instant Pot until all the steam is removed.
- Open the lid and mix the apples. You'll notice it instantly looks like applesauce. If you don't want it as chunky just press some of the apples with the back of your spoon.
- Eat warm, or let cool to room temperature the store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Notes
- You can freeze the applesauce. Let the applesauce come to room temperature, then divide evenly among quart-size freezer bags. Make sure you label and date the bag, and lay flat in the freezer. The applesauce will be freezer-safe for up to 3 months.
