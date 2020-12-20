December 20, 2020 | 4:10pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Instagram influencer Josi Maria dies at 24 after public battle with anorexia
Social media influencer Josi Maria, who spoke publicly about her battle with anorexia, died during a recent trip to the Canary Islands, according to German news reports and a friend who was traveling with her. The 24-year-old Instagram star felt sick while flying to the Spanish archipelago in late November and later died in Gran Canaria alongside her friend and fellow influencer Vanja Resova.