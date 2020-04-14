Ingredients in your favorite snacks that are bad for you

Let's be honest with each other: Snacking has become a bigger pastime than usual these days.

When you spend more time at home than you normally do, you might find yourself opening the refrigerator, cookie jar, or pantry more often.

Before your next indulgence, make sure you read the ingredients first. Your favorite snacks might have ingredients that surprise you, some of which are less than ideal for your everyday diet.

To help level up your nutritional know-how, our team put together this guide to ingredients that are best left on the shelf. While there's no shame in the occasional indulgence, we're sharing some of our favorite alternatives to sink your teeth into instead.

Salt

If you're a big fan of salty snacks like potato chips and crackers, you'll find they're usually loaded with sodium. Short-term effects of eating large amounts of these snacks can cause bloating and excessive thirst. When you replenish liquids, you may experience water retention -- which can show up on the scale.

Eat this instead: Many plant-based snacks are loaded with natural flavor and usually contain one-quarter to one-half the sodium of other salty options. We like Biena Chickpea Snacks and Off the Eaten Path Veggie Puffs.

Potassium

Low-salt or no-salt varieties of your favorite snacks may contain potassium for flavoring in place of salt. While potassium is good in controlled quantities, as it aids in heart health, large servings in food can trigger headaches and migraines for some people.

Eat this instead: Organic and raw varieties of nuts and seeds are packed with flavor and don't require salt or potassium to bring them out. We like Sincerely Nuts Cashew Pieces and Terrasoul Superfoods Pumpkin Seeds.

Trans fats

If you enjoy snacks that are notorious for leaving a greasy residue, they probably have trans fats, a form of unsaturated fats. Think: pizza, baked goods, and potato chips, just to name a few. It's best to steer clear of them, as trans fats have been linked to obesity, inflammation, and diabetes.

Eat this instead: Stick to snacks whose fats are olive, sunflower, safflower, or avocado oils. We like to snack on Skinny Pop Popcorn and Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Kettle Korn.

Maltodextrin

If your go-to is a sugary snack bar or candy bar, it may contain maltodextrin. It's actually present in a variety of beverages and foods, from beer to salad dressing. This thickening agent, often extracted from grains, can irritate gastrointestinal tracts, causing bloating, gas, and yes -- flatulence.

Eat this instead: Many snack bars and candies now have healthier "dupes" that deliver flavor and satisfy cravings by using natural sweeteners like organic cane sugar or agave. We're big fans of YumEarth Organic Lollipops, That's It Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles & Banana Fruit Bites, and Larabar Gluten-Free Vegan Bars.

Artificial sweeteners

Another common ingredient in sweet treats and beverages is artificial sweeteners, like aspartame, saccharin, or sucralose. These often replace sugar to minimize the glycemic impact. Unfortunately, they don't always satisfy cravings and may cause indigestion -- or overeating.

Eat this instead: As far as sweeteners go, natural alternatives include stevia, agave, coconut sugar, or monk fruit sugar. Some of our favorite snacks and drinks featuring these ingredients include Stevita Stevia Hard Candies, SmartSweets Peach Rings with Stevia, and Stur Natural Water Enhancer Mix.

Soy

If you're a super-fan of drinking protein shakes or chowing down on meal replacement bars, you may find soy in them -- and a lot of it. Soy is an inexpensive protein and filler, but it may cause fatigue or constipation in some individuals. Some health experts also cite that highly processed soy may affect or inhibit hormonal and thyroid functions.

Eat this instead: Stick to soy-free protein bars and shakes when possible, many of which use whey or pea protein instead. We're big fans of Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Milk Chocolate Powder, NAKED Chocolate Protein Bars, and No Cow Protein Bar Chunky Peanut Butter Bars.

Sulfites

Sulfites are found in many snack foods, and act as preservatives to extend shelf life. They're also common in certain wines, as they're instrumental in preventing oxidation that could affect flavor. In some people, sulfites can cause gastrointestinal issues. Some asthmatics may be sensitive to sulfites as well.

Eat this instead: There's a wide variety of preservative-free snack foods -- which of course include everyday fruits and vegetables. In terms of packaged snacks, we dig Mary's Gone Crackers Herb Crackers and Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Puffs.

Gluten

Gluten is a pretty extensive category, and it includes wheat, barley, and rye. Popular snack foods that contain gluten include granola bars, baked goods, and frozen pastries. While some people are fine eating gluten, others have mild to severe gluten intolerances or allergies.

Eat this instead: Major food brands now incorporate gluten-free varieties of favorite treats in their product lines. A couple of our favorites include Homefree Treats You Can Trust Gluten-Free Lemon Burst Mini Cookies and Snyder's of Hanover Gluten-Free Pretzel Rods.

Other allergens

Snack foods may contain trace ingredients you normally avoid due to intolerances or allergies. Tree nuts, peanuts, fish, egg, or shellfish may be present and can be harder to find when they appear at the end of the ingredients list. Cross-contamination is also a concern, as some foods are produced in facilities whose equipment produces foods containing these ingredients.

Eat this instead: Many food companies have taken to avoiding these ingredients all together. They also produce them in appropriate facilities using dedicated equipment to prevent cross-contamination. In this category, we enjoy munching on Enjoy Life Allergy-Friendly Soft Baked Breakfast Ovals and FreeYumm Chocolate Chip Bars.

