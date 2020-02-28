The ingredients you should avoid in your skincare routine

Worried about those ingredients in your skincare products whose names you can't pronounce?

It's hard to know what might be harmful and what's innocuous. And some people are more sensitive than others to certain ingredients.

We sat down with Dr. Katie Manno from Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute out of Reno, Nev., to learn more about the ingredients in our skin products.

Here are the ingredients to avoid in your skincare routine according to a dermatologist -- especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin -- plus some product suggestions from BestReviews.

1. Simpler is better

As they say, less is more -- and this holds true when it comes to skincare. Manno says the simpler the ingredient list, the better. This means you're limiting the number of new ingredients introduced to your face, so you can stick to those that you know are safe for your skin. Here are some skincare products with ultra-simple ingredient lists:

Vichy Pureté Thermale One Step Micellar Cleansing Water: $14.50 at Dermstore

This micellar water from Vichy has an exceptionally simple ingredient list. It's safe for all skin types, and you'll love how easy it is to remove makeup. In fact, it's infused with skin-soothing rose phytophenol to prevent redness and irritation.

bareMinerals Matte Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15: $32 at Ulta

Made with only six ingredients, this matte powder foundation is feather-light yet ultra-protective. You'll be shielded from UVA/UVB rays, plus the formula controls excess oil to combat breakouts. Best of all, it's available in over 30 shades.

2. Avoid mixing too many products

A skincare routine has the best results not only when you find the right product, but when you find one that works well with others. Product pairing is everything, and Manno says it's best to avoid mixing too many products together. In fact, it could be counterproductive and result in breakouts. Take a look at these skincare products that play nicely with others:

Paula's RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30: $33 at Dermstore

Keep UV damage at bay with this lightweight antioxidant sunscreen. Its smooth finish is the perfect base for makeup and won't feather or flake. If you prefer a natural look, embrace its light tint and simply wear it on its own.

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser: $35 at Sephora

This non-drying gel facial cleanser removes daily product buildup without stripping your face's natural oils. It softens and conditions skin, and it works well as a first step in a nighttime skincare routine.

3. Go fragrance-free

Skincare products with pleasant scents are refreshing and invigorating, but they can wreak havoc on your skin. Dr. Manno explains that scented products can cause reactions and sometimes headaches, so choose those that are fragrance-free whenever possible. These fragrance-free skincare products tout plenty of skin-happy benefits:

L'Oreal Paris Face & Neck Moisturizer, Fragrance-Free: $20.96 at Amazon

Slather your face and neck with this fragrance-free formula known for its impressive skin-firming results. It's totally free of dyes, parabens, and mineral oil as well, so you won't need to worry about any trace scents either.

Alpha Skin Care Refreshing Face Wash: $8.99 at UIta

This fragrance-free, pH-balanced face wash is gentle on sensitive skin yet works wonders to lift away dirt and dead skin. The oil-free formula is popular among those prone to acne, as it's lightweight and won't leave a residue.

EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40: $28.50 at Dermstore

Apply this fragrance-free facial sunscreen to protect yourself from UV damage. While you keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay, you'll love the lightweight coverage it provides, under makeup or alone.

4. Avoid chemicals

It's no secret that some skin products can have a myriad of chemicals in their formulas. If possible, Manno recommends that you look for options that leave out harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, or sulfates -- just to name a few. Here are some skincare products whose formulas avoid harsh chemicals:

Clinique Moisture Surge Intense Skin Fortifying Hydrator: $54 at Ulta

This best-seller moisturizer is free of parabens, phthalates, fragrance, oil, denatured alcohol, and sulfates. The totally lightweight, breathable formula gently moisturizes and gives skin an even, supple texture.

Simple Water Boost Micellar Facial Gel Wash for Sensitive Skin: $5.94 at Amazon (was $6.99)

Not only is this gel face wash chemical-free, its formula leaves out artificial colors and perfumes. Instead, it utilizes a unique blend of plant extracts that is soft on skin and leaves your face feeling hydrated.

5. Steer clear of occlusive products

If you struggle with dry skin, you might reach for occlusive products to seal in moisture, but Manno warns that these products can actually end up clogging pores. Some are even comedogenic, which means they'll cause blackheads to pop up. Check out these breathable skincare products:

Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser: $16 at Ulta

Retexturize your skin with this acid-based glycolic cleanser. The skin-calming formula removes impurities and restores youthful complexion with a blend of St. John's Wort, chamomile, sage, and yarrow extracts.

PCA Skin ClearSkin Face Moisturizer: $49 at Nordstrom

Experience the lightweight, clean finish of this plant extract-based moisturizer. It's free of ingredients known for clogging pores, such as mineral oil, lanolin, and petrolatum. The formula is also vegan and made in the USA.

6. Go natural

Adding natural products to your skincare routine, including makeup, can help keep reactions at bay, too. These products swap harsh chemicals and complex formulas with natural or plant-based alternatives. Here are some of our favorite natural skincare products and cosmetics:

Aether Beauty Crystal Grid Gemstone Eyeshadow Palette: $58 at Sephora

This 12-shade palette dazzles with metallics. The eyeshadows feature an organic, Fair Trade blend of coconut, moringa, and rosehip oils. It's 100% vegan and gluten-free and is free of sulfates, synthetic fragrances, parabens, formaldehyde, triclosan, and oxybenzone.

Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy: $13 at Sephora

Enjoy the high-shine finish of this 100% organic coconut oil lip gloss. It's infused with lauric acid, which is naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial, which calms skin to keep inflammation at bay. This non-GMO formula is also free of silicone, gluten, and synthetic fragrances.

Physician's Formula Eye Booster Waterproof Ultra-Fine Liquid Eyeliner: $11.49 at Ulta

You can now wing your cat eye with a hypoallergenic, paraben-free liquid liner. This long-wearing formula is gentle on the delicate skin around the eyes and won't require harsh tugging to remove it at the end of the day.

Plant Apothecary Reset Organic Makeup Remover: $16 at Ulta

This USDA Certified Organic makeup remover is water-based and includes rosemary leaf extract, coconut oil, and lemongrass water. It's gentle around the eyes and even comes in a unique dispenser.

Youth to the People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser: $36 at Sephora

Described as a daily juice cleanse for your face, this simple formula sticks to plant-based ingredients including kale, spinach, and green tea. It's a vegan, non-toxic cleanser that's even packaged in glass to maintain the formula's integrity.

