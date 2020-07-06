Indoor and outdoor summer gardening tips

The layout of your living space doesn't have to limit your ability to start a thriving home garden.

Summer is the perfect time for planting, whether you have a huge backyard or just a handful of sunny windowsills to grow on.

It's a prime time for plant growth, when many plants flower and vegetables grow, but the heat means your plants will need some extra care and attention. However, this shouldn't intimidate you, as a little know-how will help you to capably care for your home garden.

These tips for indoor and outdoor summer gardening will help you on your way to having the most beautiful blooms and biggest bounties of fresh summer vegetables.

Water more regularly

It might sound obvious, but one of the most important factors to remember when gardening in the summer is that your plants will be significantly thirstier. How much and how often you need to water your plants will vary depending on the weather, the plant species, whether your plants are indoors or outdoors, and whether they're grown in containers or in beds.

For example, an aloe plant grown indoors will likely need watering every one to two weeks in the summer, whereas a tomato plant grown outdoors in a container will need daily watering -- or even twice-daily watering on exceptionally hot days.

For outdoor watering, a decent garden hose, like the Flexzilla ZillaGreen, will make a world of difference, especially alongside a versatile spray nozzle. If you're growing plants indoors, you'll want to get yourself a compact indoor watering can, like this WhaleLife Indoor Watering Can.

Start a herb garden

There's no better time to have fresh herbs readily available than summer when you might want basil to make pesto for a pasta salad, cilantro to whip up fresh summer rolls, or mint for a refreshing mojito.

Luckily, herbs are extremely easy to grow, either indoors on a sunny windowsill or outdoors in containers or straight in a bed. You can buy variety packs featuring a range of fresh herbs, such as the Sustainable Sprout Herb Seeds SillySeed Collection. If you're looking for a container to grow herbs indoors, consider the Nova White Ceramic Rectangle Planter.

Keep pruning

The summer is a time of growth for plants, but any dead, damaged, or diseased parts can block airflow and prevent optimum growth, so it's vital to keep on top of pruning in the warmer months. This goes for both indoor and outdoor plants.

It might seem counterintuitive, but pruning actually encourages healthy growth, so you'll end up with larger, stronger plants by trimming some away. You'll need some decent pruning shears for the best results. We like the Corona Forged Classic Bypass Pruner.

Get tough on weeds

Most plants thrive in the summer and this includes weeds, so you're likely to notice all kinds of unwanted greenery popping up. Weeds take nutrients and water from the soil that your plants need to stay healthy, so they have to go.

All you need is a pair of gardening gloves and you can get started pulling them up, making sure to get the roots. However, if you have a large yard or you find weeding is getting on top of you, you might want to try mulching or using weed mats, such as the ECOgardener Pro Garden Weed Barrier, to keep unwanted growth at bay.

Grow veggies

Summer is the most common time for growing vegetables, and for good reason. A huge range of delicious vegetables thrive in the summer months, including tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, okra, and arugula.

Vegetables do require a significant input of time and effort to grow, and many people would rather spend hours in the garden in the warmer summer months than in the dead of winter. If you're growing indoors, you have more options than you might think.

Salad greens are a simple choice, but you can even grow cherry tomatoes indoors in a sunny spot, as well as chili peppers, radishes, scallions, and more. The AeroGrow Harvest Elite Indoor Garden makes it even easier to grow small tomato plants indoors, especially if you don't have a sunny enough windowsill.

Growing outdoors, you have a greater range of vegetable options, but you're still somewhat limited by the climate in which you live. You can choose to grow in beds dug straight into the ground, in containers, or in raised beds.

Deadhead annual flowers

Annual flowering plants will give you more blooms for a longer period of time if you're dedicated to deadheading them. The process of deadheading involves removing the dead flower and seed pod right back to the point where there's fresh growth. This makes the plant put its energy into the area that you just removed the dead flower from and encourages the plant to grow more blooms.

You can use your fingers to pinch off the dead flower and seed pod, but if you have a large amount of deadheading to do, you'll get through your task much more quickly by using pruning shears or flower snips, such as Fiskars Pruning Softouch Micro-Tip Snip.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.