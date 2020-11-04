Indiana college student found dead in dorm room had coronavirus, never got test results: family

The family of an Indiana college student who died last week after being infected with COVID-19 is urging the public to take the pandemic seriously and stop incorrectly assuming that young people aren’t affected by the virus. Bethany Nesbitt, a 20-year-old psychology major at Grace College in Winona Lake, was found dead Friday morning in her dorm room, where she had been in quarantine for 10 days, according to school officials and her family.