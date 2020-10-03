Anupam Nath
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

India passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths, as cases continue to climb

October 3, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Anupam Nath

It becomes the third country in the world to reach the grim milestone, after the U.S. and Brazil.