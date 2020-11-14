Rajesh Kumar Singh
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

India celebrates Diwali amid pandemic, pollution fears

November 14, 2020 | 10:59am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
SHEIKH SAALIQ and SHONAL GANGULY
Rajesh Kumar Singh

With the pandemic raging, "It’s not the usual Diwali" in India.