Impress even the pickiest wine snobs with bottles around $15

Wine, in one form or another, has been a staple of the human diet for millennia. While some spirits have been enjoyed primarily by those in the upper echelon, wineries have grown and flourished the most when creating wines for the masses.

That's why it can be fun to explore wines that cost less than $20 a bottle. They say necessity is the mother of invention, and that's never been truer than when wineries put their ingenuity to work on creating affordable bottles.

Whether you're a lifelong wine connoisseur or a newbie trying to impress at a dinner party, the following affordable wines will not disappoint. And remember -- a beautiful decanter will also prove that you know what you're doing.

1. Staple sauvignon blanc: The fresh citrus flavors in this light white are wonderfully complemented with tropical undertones. Papaya, mango, and pineapple accents combine with herbal hints to make this sauvignon blanc a long-finishing crowd pleaser.

2. Gorgeous Bourgeois: A deep, dark red that will improve rapidly with age. This is the perfect option for those who enjoy the intensity of black fruits. Mature palates will also detect hints of nutmeg, clove, and black pepper in addition to mocha, baking spice, and tobacco. Don't miss out on the chance to try this unique ruby red masterpiece.

3. Perfect end-of-summer rosé: Nothing says casual summer fun like a light and refreshing rosé. This deep pink provocateur tickles your fancy and your tongue with whispers of watermelon, strawberry, and a touch of citrus in the end. Perfect for summer staples like spinach salad, grilled steak, and fresh oysters.

4. To go with your steak: Some are not fans of a deep red like this one because they find it too intense. This bottle doesn't suffer that fate. A medium-full bodied wine, it balances its inherent earthiness with enjoyable flavors of black raspberry and cassis.

5. A lighter red: This Pinot Noir will have you smiling from ear to ear with its wide variety of pairing options. Its bright ruby color forecasts the light aroma of violet, plum, and wild raspberry upon opening the bottle. The smooth flavors that follow make this wine one of our favorites for outdoor grilled food dining.

6. Northwest red from a great vintage: A full-bodied wine, this red gives you the savory punch not available in lighter wines. Scents of bacon, cured meat, and cracked black pepper will have you salivating the moment you uncork the bottle. If you're a fan of a spicy, savory finish, then you won't want to miss this intriguing wine.

7. Classic Sonoma chardonnay: A wonderful medium gold wine from the Golden State. This wine is all about variety. Cedar spice, yellow apple, pineapple, and lemongrass aromas combine with the taste of baked apple, white peach, and toasty oak to create an interesting aroma and flavor combination that will have your guests all tasting something different.

8. A sun-baked Spanish red: This knockout red carries an impressive flavor -- to be expected from grapes grown on 70-year-old vines. We love it as an affordable option that sings of dried fruit, black pepper, and cedar. No one will guess that this full-bodied bottle was under $20.

9. Award-winning red blend: The violet and dark chocolate aromas of this California red offer clues to the delicious flavors that follow. The simple yet fanciful cherry, blackberry and chocolate that round out this fun wine mimic the spirit of the winery that produces it. It's called Jelly Jar as an homage to the Italian immigrants who first made California wines in leftover jars in some of the west coast's first wineries.

10. Organic and no detectable sulfites: This organic cabernet sauvignon is a straightforward and unpretentious wine that gets right to the point. The dark fruit and vanilla aromas telegraph the same flavors that are to follow. This certified organic "cab" is a smooth and rich flavored wine that's also vegan.

11. A hand-crafted cab: This rich cabernet sauvignon comes from a uniquely hand-crafted barrel in Paso Robles, California -- an area known for this varietal. It's an expressive wine with a surprising depth of flavor including dense black fruit, fragrant cedar, and roasted coffee.

12. A fun rosé: This flavorful California rosé is the perfect example of why we love this type of wine. With watermelon, strawberry, and citrus, it tastes fruitier than other rosé options. This wine is best for those who want a fun bottle to share.

Still haven't found what you're looking for?

If you're interested in exploring all the wine world has to offer from the comfort of your own home, check out these online wine clubs for all your oenophile needs:

Wine Access: This club is one of the best out there. They get all of their wines directly from each individual winery themselves, which eliminates the extra costs of a "middle-man" and allows them to have an amazing selection. Although they might not have your local wine available, they offer a wide variety from around the world. Membership is $600 per year, which gets you 24 bottles of wine.

Revel Wine Club: A far more affordable option is Revel Wine Club. At $39 every three months, they offer different options of bottle quantities and delivery frequency depending on your needs. You can cater your plan to exactly what you want. The only downside is that their wine options are limited to only eight winemakers.

Plonk Wine Club: Plonk offers all organic, biodynamically grown wines. They are a small-batch operation, though they are somewhat expensive. The "best deal" they offer for a subscription plan is $1,140 for 48 bottles of wine annually.

