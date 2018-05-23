Impacts of Factory Farming Explored in New Documentary

A new documentary narrated by award-winning actress Natalie Portman, Eating Animals, explores the economic, environmental, and health impacts of factory farming and its effects on small farmers, consumers, and animals. Based on Jonathan Safran Foer’s book by the same name, the film offers a glimpse into how factory farming has transformed not only the United States, but also the world. The film presents traditional farming as the way forward into the future of farming and agriculture.

The question that the film addresses is, where do our eggs, dairy, and meat come from? The film highlights problems inherent in industrial animal agriculture–animal confinement, inhumane treatment of animals, antibiotic resistance, water and environmental pollution, a lack of transparency, impacts on small farmers–and offers examples of solutions. Eating Animals explores the path towards more sustainable and human farming, including interviews with Niman Ranch’s Paul Willis, Good Shepherd Poultry Ranch’s Frank Reese, and others on the front lines of sustainable agriculture and traditional farming.

The film is a must-see for those who want to learn more about the impacts of factory farming, where their food comes from, and the way towards a more sustainable food future.

Eating Animals will be released by Sundance Selects on June 15, 2018 in the United States. Learn more on the official website, and view the trailer here.

