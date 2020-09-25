Illinois teen charged with killing 2 protesters, wounding another fights extradition to Wisconsin

Attorneys for an Illinois teen charged with killing two protesters in the aftermath of Jacob Blake’s police shooting last month vowed to fight his extradition to Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, appeared via video for a brief court hearing Friday in Lake County, Ill., where his lawyers asked for more time to prepare their arguments against extradition — an unusual move given that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already signed a warrant to send him back to Wisconsin.