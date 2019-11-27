If you want Disney+ for free, we found the deal for you

In time for the holidays. Disney is attempting to shake up the existing streaming service landscape. And if you're willing to switch your mobile carrier, upgrade the package you already have, or want an add-on if you already pay for the best plan -- then you have options.

Verizon is offering a deal that gives you a free year of the new Disney+ streaming service. If you start a Verizon Unlimited plan or a 5G home internet plan, Verizon will set you up with the hugely popular streaming service -- just in time to watch classics and recent releases with your family over the holidays.

If you already have the unlimited package, you can still take advantage of this deal by adding Disney+ to your Verizon account. However, existing 5G home internet subscribers cannot sign up for this promotion.

If you already have a Disney+ account, your regular payments will be paused during the period of the promotion.

Disney+ is currently priced at $6.99 per month, so this deal is worth over $80 in value. After the promotional period is up, your Disney+ subscription will automatically renew, so be sure to cancel if you don't wish to pay for the service.

(Click here to learn more about how their unlimited plan works.)

Is Verizon worth it?

In our testing of different cell phone networks, we found Verizon to be the most reliable and at the top of the line -- no matter where you are in the United States. It has its drawbacks -- as it's an expensive option -- but if your family uses a ton of data and prefers to have the best option available, Verizon should be your go-to choice.

Is Disney+ worth it?

With their massive catalogue of beloved movies and shows, Disney offers a selection with Disney+ that is truly unique. From their animated movies to Star Wars to Marvel, the service is full of crowd-pleasers and classics, many of which are exclusive to the streaming service.

While this move by Disney was a surprise to no one, it has caused a stir in the already crowded streaming world. The original Star Wars series The Mandalorian launched on the platform and has been a huge hit among fans, and though there are few other original series so far, that is likely to change in the coming year.

All of this means that competition between streaming services is bound to ramp up in the near future, and more original series and movies on Disney+ and its competitors are bound to follow.

(Click here to see how a 5G setup can unlock this service for a year.)

Where to stream Disney+

If you have a smart TV, game console, smartphone, or streaming device, chances are you can stream Disney+.

Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Apple TV, and Google Chromecast all support Disney+. You should be able to find the app on the home screen of the device.

If you have a PS4 or Xbox One, you can find the Disney+ app among the other streaming and video services.

While not all smart TVs can access Disney+, if your TV was produced in the last three years, it is likely to support the streaming service.

On an iPhone or Android phone, you can download the Disney+ app and sign in to your account. Then, you're ready to go.

Additionally, you can watch Disney+ from any web browser through the streaming service's website.

This lineup is likely to expand in the future. To be on the safe side, you should check the compatibility of your particular device before you sign up for this promotion. In most cases, you should be able to find the Disney+ app on the home screen or download it from the app store, even if you don't have a Disney+ account.

Deals on Verizon smartphones

If you're looking for a new phone for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, Verizon is making it easy to save with a long list of deals on smartphones. Many of these deals are buy-one-get-one, while others simply let you save big on a single device. In most cases, you will need to start a new line with Verizon's Unlimited plan to save -- however, remember that Unlimited includes a year of Disney+ for free.

Verizon's most eye-catching deals when it comes to smartphones are their buy-one-get-one offerings, which are available to those starting a new line. Models included in this deal are the Google Pixel 4, iPhone 11, LG G8 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy S10e, and others.

Or, if you're just shopping for a single phone, Verizon is offering several models for free with a new line. This includes the Samsung Galaxy A10e, Motorola moto g⁷ play, the Nokia 3 V, and the Alcatel AVALON V -- all available completely free.

If you're a longtime iPhone fan or are looking to make the switch, Verizon has several deals that allow you to pick up one iPhone and save big on another. The iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone XS Max are all available in this deal, which is perfect for couples. For an older phone, you can pick up the iPhone 7 for free, or get the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, or iPhone 7 Plus for a low price. Like many of Verizon's other holiday deals, a new line is required to save on iPhones.

(Check out their full offerings on Apple connected devices here.)

