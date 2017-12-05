  1. Home
Iced Gingerbread Oatmeal Bars

From www.foodfanatic.com by Jocelyn Brubaker
Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup Butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 Egg
  • 1/3 cup Molasses
  • 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1 1/2 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon Nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon Ground Ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon Ground Cloves
  • 2 1/2 cups Quick Oats
  • 1 cup Raisins
  • 1/2 cup Chopped Pecans
  • 1/2 cup White Chocolate Melting Wafers

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x13 pan with foil. Spray with nonstick spray.
  2. Beat the butter and sugar until creamy.
  3. Add the egg, molasses, and vanilla and beat again.
  4. Mix together the flour, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and oats.
  5. Slowly add to the butter mixture until combined.
  6. Stir in the raisins and pecans gently. Press the mixture evenly in the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 20-22 minutes.
  7. Remove and cool completely. Cut into 14 even bars.
  8. Melt the white melts according to the package directions.
  9. Spoon the melted chocolate into a Ziploc baggie and cut one tip off.
  10. Drizzle over the top of the bars and let set. Store in a tightly sealed container.

