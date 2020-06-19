Joel C Ryan
Ian Holm, of ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Chariots of Fire,’ dead at 88

June 19, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
"Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely," his agent said.