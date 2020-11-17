November 17, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
'I was fearing for my life’: Texas teen kicked, tased by police in violent arrest speaks out as shocking video goes viral
Two weeks after he was tackled, kicked and tased by police right outside his home, a Texas teen said he still has nightmares about the brutal arrest. Speaking out for the first time since the Nov. 2 incident, Zekee Rayford and his family demanded on Monday that the charges against him be dropped and that three cops involved in the arrest be fired for excessive use of force.