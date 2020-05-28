‘I’m not a racist man,’ says wrestling coach who appeared to mock George Floyd’s death in viral Facebook post

A wrestling coach whose controversial Facebook post about George Floyd’s death has caused outrage in a Washington State community insists he’s not racist and was just defending the Minneapolis cop behind Monday’s deadly arrest. The since-deleted post featured an image of the white high school coach lying on the floor with someone’s knee pressed against his neck, an apparent attempt to mock Floyd’s death just a day after the unarmed black man was held in the same position for five lethal minutes as a white cop blatantly ignored his pleas for mercy.