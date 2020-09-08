Hydrow Rower review

With many people opting out of gym or studio memberships, some avid exercisers are looking for a way to get a full-body workout at home. One solution, the erg machine, has long been a home gym staple -- but while it can provide excellent exercise, even the most disciplined rower can get bored of staring at a performance monitor all workout.

Hydrow, the maker of the subscription-based rowing machine of the same name, claims that it has reimagined rowing for the home athlete. They market the Hydrow Rowing Machine as a state-of-the-art machine that will change the way you work out. So, is this rower worth getting rid of your gym membership?

We wanted to see how Hydrow's Rower compared to other subscription-based exercise equipment, like the Peloton and the Nordictrack, and whether it offered a smoother ride than a basic erg machine.

We put the Hydrow to the test among former collegiate rowers and those new to rowing to determine if the company's claims are true and to see how it stacks up against traditional rowing machines.

Hydrow features

Unlike traditional rowers, the Hydrow features a 22-inch touchscreen monitor, speakers, and computer-controlled resistance. It's also Bluetooth-enabled. The exercise experience with Hydrow incorporates subscription-based features similar to that of the popular Peloton bike, such as access to an online community with live leaderboards and weekly team races.

The Hydrow monthly membership, which costs $38 per month, unlocks a library of live and on-demand classes and is an essential part of the interactive experience. The idea is that the community aspects of a workout will help encourage and motivate users.

Hydrow price

At $2,199, the Hydrow is still less expensive than the Peloton (a subscription-based stationary bike starting at $2,245 with a $58/month membership) or the Nordictrack (a subscription-based treadmill starting at $2,249 with a $39/month membership).

Hydrow's membership, which is essentially required to use the rowing machine, costs $38 a month, making it cheaper than most gym memberships and on par with membership costs from other subscription-based exercise equipment. The membership includes a variety of features, including live and on-demand workouts, extra fitness content like yoga workouts, and a community leaderboard.

If you're easily bored during workouts, you enjoy a bit of friendly competition, or you want a top-notch piece of fitness equipment, the immersive features and the solid build of the Hydrow are absolutely worth the cost in our opinion.

Hydrow rowing experience

For those unsure of whether the Hydrow is worth it, we think it's a solid upgrade for those looking for a more engaging workout experience compared to a traditional rower. We found that rowing with the Hydrow was more fun and more immersive than working out with a lower-tech, lower-cost model. We also felt it provided a better workout overall.

The computer-controlled resistance on the Hydrow performs consistently. Rowing is smooth from catch to finish. We appreciated that the different drag levels are explained during the setup. The Hydrow also boasts commercial-grade components, so rowing on the Hydrow doesn't feel unstable or rickety; this feels like a machine that will stand up to repeated use.

Hydrow membership

The most significant difference between a standard rower and the Hydrow is the membership component, which includes a host of interactive, immersive extras. The Hydrow transports users to different waterways via displays on the touchscreen. Compared to regular indoor rowing on standard erg machines, we thought this was a welcome upgrade and distraction, especially when trading gym or outdoor workouts for a home machine.

Motivation: The membership is an essential part of the Hydrow experience and a draw for fitness enthusiasts who get a kick out of competition. The leaderboard lets you know where you stand and makes it easy to see when you're improving. We enjoyed the motivational boost we got from the leaderboard feature. There's also added motivation to keep rowing, since Hydrow promises to make a donation to Water.org after 60 completed rows.

Progress: We also liked that we could pair the unit with a heart rate monitor. It helped us keep tabs on our rate of perceived exertion, which instructors often refer to when leading the virtual classes. There are also additional opportunities to check your progress through the Hydrow workout history database, which lets you know how your fitness has progressed over time. We enjoyed being able to analyze our stats after-the-fact.

Classes: Users can also select from a variety of on-demand pilates, strength, and stretching classes on the Hydrow. We found the instructor-led classes, both on and off the mat, to be helpful and high-quality.

Hydrow sound

Hydrow claims that each stroke is virtually silent, but too often, companies overexaggerate quiet claims. We found this not to be the case with the Hydrow. The rower was remarkably quiet, and we noticed our breathing was louder than the equipment itself -- even at high speeds. The seat doesn't make much noise and is comfortable and ergonomically designed. We would feel good about using the rower in an apartment building or with a napping baby in the next room.

Hydrow Rower review

At first glance, the rower is sleek, modern, and surprisingly quiet. It's a machine we could see fitting right into a home gym.

The spacious screen allowed us to feel totally immersed in the live outdoor reality classes and the on-demand rowing-workouts, particularly when the classes were located on familiar waterways. The touchscreen is responsive and holds up to drops of sweat. The user interface is intuitive and easy to use -- you'll quickly get the hang of the Hydrow menu, even if you're entirely new to smart fitness equipment.

While it's slightly unfortunate we couldn't stream external content, we probably got a better workout than we would have watching Netflix while exercising.

Hydrow pros

The Hydrow's sleek design and feature-packed membership provide hours of fitness content suitable for new and experienced athletes. Workouts and classes are captivating on the sizeable 22-inch screen. Instructor-led content is well-made and engaging. The machine itself is powerful, quiet, and well-made.

Hydrow cons

It's an expensive unit compared to traditional rowing machines, and there's a membership cost on top of the initial investment -- but that's par for the course with this type of high-quality, high-tech equipment.

Bottom line

People looking to shake up their fitness routine or athletes looking for a high-end machine will find something to love in the Hydrow Rower. The live workouts, on-demand classes, and ultra-quiet performance are just a few of the impressive features that round out the Hydrow.

We recommend it for both new and seasoned rowers. It's simple to adjust effort level and intensity to get a tailored individual workout. Unlike a more cumbersome treadmill or stationary bike, the Hydrow also blends in effortlessly with living spaces.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.