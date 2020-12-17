December 17, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Husband of woman killed in Kobe Bryant crash sues L.A. County Sheriff over photos taken at scene
The husband of a woman killed in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over a series of graphic photos taken by eight deputies at the scene. The lawsuit, which is similar to one filed by Vanessa Bryant, claims Matthew Mauser and his three children suffer severe emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation “from the realization that photographs of their mother and wife were wrongfully taken, shown and discussed."