July 3, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Husband of woman caught on video pointing gun at black family loses job after arrest
Oakland University has fired the Michigan man whose wife was caught on video pointing a gun at a black woman and her teenage daughter following a wild shouting match outside a fast-food restaurant this week. Eric Wuestenberg — who briefly engaged in the expletive-filled argument and was also armed — was the coordinator of the school’s veterans support services before being arrested and fired Thursday, a day after footage of the incident went viral on social media.