Hurricane safety

Officials anticipate Tropical Storm Dorian will continue to grow before being upgraded to the first hurricane of the season around Wednesday. You have time to prepare - if you act now.

"It's important just to be ready to go should this come a little bit closer to the region as proposed right now," Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King told the Orlando Sentinel on Monday.

We recommend you stay tuned to the news and take any warnings and evacuation orders seriously.

We've put together a list of products that will help you protect your family and property this hurricane season. Many of these items -- generators especially -- sell out quickly this time of year. We've included some of the top rated products everyone in a hurricane-prone area should have in a safe, easily accessible storage place.

1. Generators

A generator is potentially the most critical component of your hurricane preparation. When the high force winds and rain of a tropical storm hit your area, a generator provides what could be a life-saving energy source for your home.

Hurricanes can wipe out power for hours or days even miles inland of the coast, but a reliable generator will ensure that you won't be without refrigerated food, lights, or your phone while you wait for electrical repairs.

If you're looking for a top-tier, efficient generator that can power your essential electronics, we recommend this model from Briggs & Stratton. The 3,000-watt machine can run your refrigerator, lights, and a few other primary devices simultaneously for hours. This is a good pick for the practical buyer who wants to keep the fundamentals functioning after a storm.

For those with larger homes and more appliances, you'll need something even more powerful. The Generac 6,500 Watt Portable Generator is at the top of the line for portable generators. Its reliability is key during an emergency situation, and it delivers the most power for your money with its high wattage, extended run times, and long engine life.

Even if you're on a budget, you still need an emergency preparedness plan. This 1,200-watt generator from Champion is affordable, easy to start, and easily transportable. While this option is lower wattage than more expensive ones, it provides enough energy to run a refrigerator and some smaller appliances.

Tip: Keep plenty of backup fuel on hand for your generator before the storm hits land.

2. Water purification tablets

Potable water is necessary for survival but can be difficult to find when hurricanes compromise water supplies. Flooding can cause contamination, which can affect an area's drinking supply for days or weeks after a storm hits.

Every person and pet in your household will need at least one gallon of drinking water per day, but those in a hot climate (like Florida) will require even more. Additionally, you'll want to account for food preparation and personal hygiene, which will add another gallon per person per day.

One container of this water purification treatment by Potable Aqua can clean more than six gallons of water. Its small size makes it easy to keep in your emergency preparedness kit, and we recommend stocking up to make sure you have enough in case of a severe storm. Make sure to replenish as needed, because the tablets only remain effective for one year after the bottle has been opened.

3. Sandbags

Flooding is a real concern during hurricane season; even minor flooding can wreak havoc on your home. The most effective flood-prevention solution is to divert water from the doorways by utilizing sandbags.

The sandbags by UpNorth are heavy-duty and water-resistant, making them an ideal option. You can choose a bundle with between 5 and 1,000 sandbags depending on your needs, and it's a good idea for anyone who lives near the coast or in a flood zone to keep some on hand.

4. Waterproof lighter

In order to light a stovetop, charcoal grill, or a flare to draw assistance to your home after a hurricane, you won't want to rely on matches -- which can easily get wet -- or a cheap, disposable lighter.

A waterproof survival lighter will work regardless of the elements, and this Tesla Coil lighter can last as long as a week on one charge and will light even in a wet or windy environment, making it a crucial addition to your emergency kit.

5. Insect repellent

In the aftermath of hurricanes, there tends to be an increased number of insects in affected areas. A strong insect repellent for clothes and furniture can keep bugs at bay, and we recommend Sawyer Products repellent to prevent an insect problem in your home.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.