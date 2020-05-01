May 1, 2020 | 3:53pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Hundreds of thousands of healthy pigs are being killed as coronavirus closes pork production plants
Farmers across the Midwest are being forced to euthanize hundreds of thousands of healthy pigs as the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shuts down many of the country’s pork production plants. Officials estimate that about 700,000 hogs are being killed every week across the nation because barns are overcrowded, many plants are either closed or short-staffed and not enough animals can be processed for meat.