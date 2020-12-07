December 7, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Human remains stolen from Florida cemetery in apparent ‘ritualistic activity,’ deputies say
Investigators suspect that the vandals who stole human remains from at least four graves at a Florida cemetery over the weekend were engaged in some type of “ritualistic activity.” The criminals “disturbed” four graves and tried getting into a fifth sometime between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Edgewood Cemetery in Mount Dora, about 30 miles northwest of Orlando, authorities said.