HUM Nutrition review

Whether you’re healthy and active or your diet and exercise routine could use a tune-up, a vitamin and supplement regimen could be a beneficial complement to any lifestyle.

The folks at HUM Nutrition pride themselves on their large selection of clean, natural supplements that are said to deliver clinically proven results. They offer free personalized guidance from a nutritionist meant to minimize the guesswork that goes into selecting supplements.

After you’ve taken the quiz and made your decision on which supplements fit your lifestyle, they’ll deliver your picks to your door. The idea is that HUM makes it easy and convenient to get effective supplements that are suited to you.

We tested five HUM supplements among people with a variety of lifestyles, diets, and desired outcomes. We wanted to find out if the service and supplements were really as healthy, effective, and convenient as the company claims. Here’s what we found.

HUM Nutrition quiz

Before you make a purchase, HUM asks you to take a brief nutrition quiz. This way, the brand says, it can “match your goals to our clinically proven nutrients.”

The quiz took us about 10 minutes and asked about our diet, our day-to-day life including the mood and health issues we'd like help with, and some basic personal info like age, sex, and zip code. Then it took those answers and made some suggestions — some good, some bad — before letting us check out on the website.

In all, we thought the test was helpful. It’s certainly not a replacement for a dedicated personal nutritionist, but the suggestions it made were mostly in line with the vitamins we wanted to receive.

However, It did annoy some of us that we were required to take the test before we were allowed to make a purchase, especially when we already knew what we wanted to buy.

HUM Nutrition subscription

Unlike other vitamin supplement retailers, HUM Nutrition gives you two options. You can either sign up for a month-to-month plan or sign up for three months and receive a 25% off discount. If you choose the three-month plan, your plan will automatically revert to the month-to-month plan after the first three months while retaining your 25% off discount. Both plans charge you monthly and shipments arrive at your doorstep with some colorful brand info.

Cancel HUM Nutrition

If you’d like to purchase just one bottle of vitamins, you’ll have to sign up for the monthly delivery option and cancel the subscription once you receive your shipment. This can be done on the site. Some popular HUM products are also available for individual sale at Dermstore and Sephora if you prefer to just buy one bottle at a time without getting locked into a subscription.

HUM Nutrition customer service

If you’ve opted to sign up for three months of HUM and you’d like to cancel your subscription, they don’t make that easy. There’s no simple way to do it on the site, so the only option you’re left with is emailing customer support. They’ll get back to you within a day or so to help you back out of your plan. (Confusingly, customers who signed up for the month-to-month option are able to cancel their subscription online.)

HUM OMG! Omega the Great review

HUM’s fish oil supplement, OMG! Omega the Great ($30), promises a brighter and more even skin tone, better brain health, and no fishy aftertaste. In our experience, it delivered on some — but not all — of those promises.

While we didn’t notice a change in skin tone or evenness over a month of testing, we did appreciate the lack of fishy aftertaste. In fact, the pills had sort of a pleasant, sweet taste. In the entire month we tested the product, we only had one gross fish-tasting burp — a big improvement over other brands we’ve tried.

As for a healthier brain, while we weren’t expecting anything drastic, we did notice that this product acted as a good counterbalance against our usual brain fog triggers. For example, we usually get brain fog when we have a lot of sugar in our diet, but it didn’t happen as regularly when we were on OMG! Omega the Great supplements.

HUM Über Energy review

Über Energy ($25) is HUM’s supplement meant to battle fatigue through adrenal strength, and from what we could tell, it worked fairly well.

For one, we were less tired at the end of the day, with more energy to cook, read, and catch up with friends after work. We also found that we could complete tasks involving concentration more easily and quickly. The difference isn’t extreme, but enough that it was noticeable — especially on stressful workdays — and made our daily life a bit more pleasant.

When we used Über Energy, we also noticed that we had slightly less brain fog than usual. Whereas we usually got groggy after big meals, with this supplement we felt the same regardless of meal size.

Overall, we thought this product was effective in giving us more mental energy and was a good deterrent against mental exhaustion and mid-day slumps. We did notice the positive effects of Über Energy more clearly when our diet and activity level was more consistent.

HUM Glow Sweet Glow review

Glow Sweet Glow ($25), HUM’s skin hydration vegan gummy supplement, claims to lock in skin moisture and boost hydration while keeping the skin plump and glowing. The gummies include hyaluronic acid, which helps to lock in moisture, vitamin C, and vitamin E.

In our experience, it was a bit of a letdown. While our skin looked and felt slightly more hydrated, our skin didn’t become plumper or more glowing with use. When compared to other skin-enhancing supplements (like topical hyaluronic acid and vitamin C), this product simply didn’t deliver. However, the gummies did taste pretty good and may work differently for other individuals.

HUM Daily Cleanse review

HUM’s cleansing tablets, Daily Cleanse ($25), is formulated with 14 detoxifiers, such as Chlorella, Zinc, and Spirulina, to aid in digestion, rid the body of toxins, and improve skin clarity.

Unfortunately, in our experience, we didn’t experience any dramatic results from Daily Cleanse. In our opinion, the real value in this supplement comes from the digestion relief it offers. Throughout the month we used it, we felt consistently healthier and more regular.

When it came to reducing breakouts, we didn’t see any noticeable changes — in fact, we even gained some new breakouts over the course of using this product, likely from wearing a cloth face mask.

HUM Beauty zzZz review

Beauty zzZz ($10) is HUM’s melatonin and B6 supplement that’s supposed to promote deeper, more restful sleep. We found that it worked as advertised.

During our testing, we were able to fall asleep faster and easier, but staying asleep still proved challenging, especially for light sleepers. Among those of us who have been using melatonin for years, we noted that Beauty zzZz was about as effective as every other melatonin supplement we’ve tried. It would be ideal for people looking to expand their supplements to address sleep concerns.

HUM Nutrition pros

We think HUM Nutrition can be a good option for vitamin enthusiasts for a few reasons. First, we loved that it was delivered straight to our door, without needing to pop into a pharmacy or grocery store. If you’re in the habit of picking up vitamins regularly, this could save you some time, and the subscription service means you’ll never have to worry about stocking up before you run out.

We also loved that we could read the purported benefits of the supplements and each of their active ingredients on the site when deciding what to buy.

HUM Nutrition cons

Without a doubt, the most annoying thing about HUM Nutrition is the fact that it automatically subscribes you to a monthly plan. If you’re unsure of which supplements are right for you, we recommend purchasing the HUM supplement of your choice at Dermstore or Sephora and then setting up a HUM Nutrition subscription once you’ve found the supplements that fit your needs.

We noticed that HUM’s branding tends to focus on skin health while most of the benefits we experienced — across the supplements we tested — were more beneficial to other parts of the body. Those hoping for a magic pill to improve their skin may be disappointed, though long-term use could support those improvements.

Does HUM Nutrition work?

While HUM Nutrition makes good on its promise to deliver quality supplements to your door, we found that the pills themselves work about as well as their drugstore counterparts. Still, if you’re looking for a good subscription-based vitamin delivery service, you’ll be hard pressed to find an option more convenient than this one.

We recommend these products to supplement enthusiasts who don’t want to worry about re-upping when they start to run low.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.