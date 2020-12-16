HP Zbook Firefly review

Most desk jobs require you to juggle multiple tasks and assignments like answering messages, coordinating projects, and even editing photos — all on one laptop. Add in non-work activities like checking personal emails, reading the news, and listening to music, and you can easily have 30 tabs open across multiple windows.

It can be difficult to find a laptop that’s powerful enough to handle this type of workload while also being lightweight enough to work from anywhere.

HP claims to have just that. The ZBook Firefly is the company's smallest and lightest ZBook. It’s specifically designed for "people who push the typical business PC past its breaking point.” The company claims with "pro-level performance and a beautiful bright display, you have everything you need to review, work, and manage projects from anywhere.”

We wanted to see if HP's claims were true, so we tested the machine to determine how well it held up under the high-performance demands of a busy professional. We spent the past month exploring the ZBook Firefly’s features as thoroughly as possible. Here’s what we found out.

First impressions of the HP ZBook Firefly

The first thing we noticed when firing up this lightweight workstation was how quickly it performed tasks. Every task that we tried seems effortless for this sleek machine. There were no stumbles; the setup experience was smooth, right out of the box.

The model is designed for portability. It’s extremely lightweight yet still has a standard size screen. In our experience, the ZBook Firefly didn’t get especially hot, which made working from anywhere, even your lap, possible.

There were two other features we found immediately useful. The first was the ZBook Firefly's ability to quickly wake up using facial recognition, making signing on an effortless process. The second was the keyboard. Sometimes, in a deadline rush, we can be rather heavy-handed. The dampening behind the keys on this model makes it easier to work without being too loud.

HP ZBook Firefly performance

HP ZBook Firefly task efficiency

We typically worked with four browser windows and roughly 20 tabs open at all times. We’re often editing images, and, to create a more relaxed work environment, we streamed NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts on YouTube while working. Remarkably, even with all of these demands, the ZBook Firefly didn't show any signs of struggle. We found the machine to be highly responsive, making it possible to edit, design, and process without a single stutter in performance.

HP ZBook Firefly speed

While getting things accomplished is important, when editing and designing, you need to see the results of your changes as you make them. This means whatever you are working on, it must be fast. While there is a slight delay (as expected) between opening the machine up and getting to the login screen, there is no lag after that. As noted above, the ZBook Firefly recognizes your face and starts working immediately. You can also set it up with your fingerprint. None of the tasks we performed, no matter how heavily we burdened the OS, showed any signs of slowing down the work station.

HP ZBook Firefly operating system

We are familiar with Windows, but, for the type of work we do, Apple has been our go-to OS. In terms of quickness, brightness, and ease of use, this laptop is comparable to a MacBook, right up to the facial recognition and fingerprint logins. Compared to previous HP products we’ve tried, the ZBook Firefly seems to be a much more powerful option.

The ZBook Firefly comes with Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro and we opted for Windows 10 Pro. We found it to be extremely well organized, and it made getting around intuitive – even for someone with little experience on a Windows machine. Having the search bar available at the bottom of the screen was a handy time-saving feature. If you are a Windows user, the classic elements remain, making it easy to step up to a whole new level of mobile computing.

HP ZBook Firefly display

The display shows colors very well. It’s as suitable for streaming as it is for photo editing and graphic design. If you need to fine-tune anything, the brightness adjuster allows you to make adjustments as needed for your work requirements.

HP ZBook Firefly battery life

From our experience, the ZBook Firefly's 17-hour battery life claims appear to be fairly accurate. It was possible to spend an entire workday out on the porch without having the battery die. Additionally, when the workstation is closed, there is minimal battery drain, even after an entire weekend. We also noticed that the recharging process was efficient as well.

HP ZBook Firefly cost

The retail price for the base model was originally $1,852. However, that price has dropped considerably. The ZBook Firefly is currently available for as low as $1,240.84. When taking the power and performance of the laptop into consideration, the cost offers a good deal of value, especially at the reduced price.

Other observations

There were a few other observations from our testing of the ZBook Firefly that were significant enough to warrant special attention.

HP ZBook Firefly accessories

Anything and everything we tried to connect to this machine worked without fail. If you really want to get the most out of this little workhorse, it might be worth it to invest in a quality monitor and mouse. Even better, if you already own any accessories that you are fond of, you can use the many ports to expand the functionality of your system. For instance, by plugging into the lightning port, we were able to quickly connect a monitor, keyboard, and other essentials without any problem.

HP ZBook Firefly noise

A few users have noted that the fan can be noisy and the coil whine can be annoying. While the fan noise is definitely present, our model didn't have any noticeable coil whine. The fan noise is not very loud and we found it easy to ignore. If a little hum from the fan is the tradeoff for all of this power, we think that it's worth it.

HP ZBook Firefly pros

The ZBook Firefly is lightweight, fast, intuitive, and impressively powerful. The built-in facial recognition gives a user confidence that access to the workstation is secure. The battery has a long life, the display is crisp and clean, and the unit has plenty of ports for all of your needs. If you want even more, there are upgrades that can be made at purchase time to customize the workstation so it is even more powerful

HP ZBook Firefly cons

While a few users complained about hearing coil whine when the machine is pushed to its limits, we didn't experience that. The only issues we had with the ZBook Firefly were minor operating glitches that required a little troubleshooting to resolve. For example, at one point, the workstation stopped playing music. After a little research, the solution seemed to be a restart. It worked. Other than that, we didn't have any unfavorable experiences with this ZBook.

Is the HP ZBook Firefly worth it?

This is a "do-everything" computer that can easily hold up to the demands of a busy professional. It also can function well as a family laptop because it’s versatile enough to handle work needs, distance learning needs, and entertainment needs. HP's ZBook Firefly is a multifaceted mobile workstation that will exceed the expectations of even the most demanding user.

