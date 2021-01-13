HP Spectre x360 review

Unconventional working conditions have become the norm. You may get lucky and have a chance to sit at the kitchen table when working, or you may be forced to improvise and turn your bedroom into a makeshift office. You may even head out to the local park to read emails.

To get your work done, you need a laptop that’s adaptable to your changing environment — but finding a laptop that combines the portability of a tablet with the power of a more traditional work computer can be tricky.

HP offers a solution: The Spectre x360 is a compact, high-definition, near-borderless computer that promises “uncompromising power to fuel your passions.” The company claims that the unit can deliver up to 22 hours of performance on a single charge, meaning the laptop will last longer than you do.

To find out if HP’s claims hold up, we tested the Spectre x360 13t Convertible Laptop. After an entire month of exploring its features and functionality, including converting the laptop into a tablet to see how it performed in both configurations, here’s what we discovered.

HP Spectre x360 setup

If you have ever set up a new laptop or you have any experience with Windows 10, getting the Spectre x360 up and running will be a breeze. Ours arrived with a healthy battery charge, so we simply turned it on, picked a language, and signed in. If needed, you can access tutorials that walk you through the menus and how to use Cortana voice assist. We were up and running within a few minutes.

We were immediately impressed with what a fine looking machine the Spectre x360 is. The entire body is finished in brushed metal, and there are tons of clever contours and cutaways that give the frame a sleek, futuristic look. The thin screen bezels (frame) only add to the modern aesthetics. The laptop feels as good as it looks: The hinges are stable and the buttons actuate with a steady, tactile click. Overall, the Spectre x360 looks and feels like a quality laptop.

HP Spectre x360 features

Display quality

The x360's display is very crisp and vivid. According to third-party tests, this screen can oversaturate colors to provide additional vibrancy that goes beyond "true" color accuracy. From our experience, we would have to agree that this laptop has a phenomenal display. To see how it performed in other environments, we took the x360 to the park to complete some work tasks and found the screen visibility was excellent, even in the brightness of mid-afternoon daylight.

Converting to tablet configuration

Perhaps the simplest act of all to perform on the Spectre x360 is converting it from the laptop to the tablet configuration. There are no buttons to press or switches to slide or flip; just fold the screen back until it’s in position. The display will automatically rotate if needed. When you're ready to go back to laptop mode, just lift the screen forward.

Keyboard

While the keys look and feel quite luxurious, when compared to a 15-inch laptop, the spacing is rather tight. If you have larger hands or wrist issues, you might need a larger model, like the Spectre x360 15-inch eb000 touch. The trackpad, however, is fine.

Webcam

If you like small and inconspicuous, the Spectre x360's webcam will satisfy your needs. It is so tiny, it blends in with the bezel — if you aren't looking for it, you might not even notice it. On the downside, the webcam doesn't capture high-quality pictures.

Audio

Unfortunately, we felt that the Bang & Olufsen speakers on the Spectre x360 were a bit of a letdown. While they were impressively loud with a resonant bass, they were lacking in clarity. The speakers point directly down and are designed to reflect sound off of the work surface and back to the listener. We noticed that at certain screen angles, the speakers sounded a little thin due to this design.

Speed

This model features an Intel i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. While this is enough to allow you to quickly open programs and multitask, it is a noticeable step down from an Intel i7 and 16GB of RAM. It is important to point out that the Intel Core i7 can be added for an additional $150. To test the limits of the i5, we opened 10 YouTube tabs simultaneously in Chrome and streamed a 1080p video in each. During the test, we experienced no lagging.

Battery life

The battery life is impressive. Under normal working conditions, the Spectre x360 uses very little power and can easily last over 10 hours with moderate use. Even more impressive is the charging time. Using the high-speed USB Type-C port, you can fully charge this laptop in just over an hour. The only drawback is you will lose one of the two USB Type-C ports while you’re charging.

Privacy

If you are concerned about your privacy, the Spectre x360 features a dedicated mic mute button and camera kill switch (which cuts the power to the camera), so you can quickly toggle into these modes at the touch of a button. Additionally, the laptop has a fingerprint scanner for security.

HP Spectre x360 cost

While HP's Spectre x360 typically retails for $1,269.99, the 13-inch model we tested is currently marked down to $1088.56, which makes it an incredible value. Either way, you get a remarkable computer that feels like a laptop and tablet in one.

HP Spectre x360 pros

The Spectre x360 looks great and can be easily reconfigured to either a laptop or a tablet with a touchscreen, which makes it extremely versatile. When using, you feel confident that your privacy is respected because you can shut the camera and the mic off with the touch of a button. The hour-long fast charger is almost enough reason alone to consider purchasing this well-built device.

HP Spectre x360 cons

The areas we felt were a little weak on this otherwise impressive laptop were the Bang & Olufsen speakers, the webcam, and the lack of ports — there is only one USB Type-A port and two USB Type-C ports (one of which will be occupied when you need to charge the unit).

Although it's not a major problem, there is a lot of "bloatware" preloaded in this device, such as a VPN, McAfee security, and a Dropbox promotion, which can slow it down. On the plus side, they’re all easy to remove. Additionally, the RAM is not upgradable, so if you want more RAM, you'll need to purchase a different model.

Finally, while the battery life is impressive, it didn’t live up to the 22-hour claims in our experience.

Is the HP Spectre x360 worth it?

HP's Spectre x360 is a lightweight, all-in-one machine with a compact design that is highly portable. Its vivid display delivers exceptional viewing in nearly any environment and the impressive battery life and lightning-fast charge time make it perfect for travel.

This model is powerful enough to serve as a workplace laptop, and in tablet mode, it does deliver on "uncompromising power." If you're looking for an affordable, versatile, do-it-all laptop that can meet the needs of an on-the-go lifestyle, the HP Spectre x360 is a definite contender for top choice.

