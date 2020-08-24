HP Renew Backpack review

When you're working, what you carry can feel like an extension of your wardrobe.

When it comes to picking a bag for daily commutes or work trips, it can be difficult to find something that combines the comfort and durability you need for city use with the professionalism your position demands.

HP says its Renew Backpack is the answer. The company claims that this laptop backpack is convenient to carry and stylish enough to wear to the office or anywhere else. Made from recycled plastic bottles, this backpack is marketed as the intersection between style and sustainability.

We wanted to see if HP's Renew Backpack lives up to the company's claims, so we gave it a test run in real-world commuting and professional situations to see how it fared. Here's what we found.

How we tested the HP Renew Backpack

To best evaluate the performance of HP's Renew Backpack, we decided to put it through the rigors of daily commuting. We used the backpack mainly to transport a laptop to and from work, but we also packed a number of other personal belongings inside to determine how well it would hold up under heavier usage. We were also curious about how comfortable it was to wear.

First impressions of the HP Renew Backpack

Upon receiving the Renew Backpack, we were struck by the product's slick, adult-looking design. Since the backpack has no outer pockets, it has a sleekness that sets it apart from typical backpacks.

We felt this was something you could wear to a workplace without feeling like you were using something you borrowed from your kid. The vegan leather handle offers a more mature and secure way to transport the backpack when it isn't being worn, allowing it to be carried like a briefcase and making it a versatile bag for professionals on the go. For a multifunctional business bag, the $79.99 price tag seems reasonable.

How much can the HP Renew Backpack hold?

The HP Renew Backpack has two main compartments. The first, closest to the wearer's back, holds a laptop or tablet. It's large enough to hold a device that measures up to 15.6 inches diagonally (which is about as big as standard laptops get). We found the slot easy to access - just open the zipper and your laptop is there - plus it's padded to provide protection, and we found we weren't worrying about the safety of our expensive electronics during commutes. And if you want added security from theft, you can use a backpack lock. The first compartment also has a second pocket that's large enough to fit a full-size notebook.

The backpack's second compartment offers a smaller, more general storage space with pockets to help organize smaller belongings. Between the two compartments, we were able to fit a laptop and two large notebooks or textbooks, and still have extra space for other small items.

One thing that's missing is a place to secure a water bottle. We felt that the addition of this feature would detract from the backpack's streamlined look, but if you wanted to transport a water bottle, you could easily buy a clip or a holster that attaches to the backpack's shoulder strap.

How durable is the HP Renew Backpack?

The Renew Backpack feels well-built and durable. We didn't notice any signs of stress even when it was fully packed, and the layers of padding in the bag's bottom provided reassurance that protecting equipment was a main focus of this product's design. The trolly strap - used to attach the backpack to an extended luggage handle - was sturdy and provided a secure fit for travel. The Renew Backpack's water-resistance was functional, though it's a good idea to get a waterproof rain cover for any backpack in which you plan to carry electronics.

How comfortable is the HP Renew Backpack?

Between the adjustable padded shoulder straps and the padded back panel, every area where HP's Renew Backpack touches the body has been designed for comfort. Though the weight is dependent on how much you need to carry with you, we found this model to provide a pleasant wearing experience even when fully loaded up.

HP's sustainability initiative

HP claims to divert ocean-bound plastics to contribute to a lower-carbon economy. Through HP's use of recycled plastics for products like the Renew Backpack, the HP Elite Dragonfly Laptop, inks, and toners, the company estimates that it has converted around 200 million pounds of recycled plastic into consumer products since 2000.

The Renew Backpack is sturdy, sleek, and suitable for professional use, and it's also an environmentally friendly product, as it's made from recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles.

HP Renew Backpack pros

The Renew Backpack is comfortable and reasonably durable. It has a stylish look and a low profile that's suitable for use in a business environment, and the padded laptop pocket keeps devices secure. If you're concerned about sustainable consumption, picking a product that's manufactured from recycled plastic bottles allows you to feel even better about your purchase, making it easy to recommend to others.

HP Renew Backpack cons

While this backpack offers a surprising amount of room, there are bulkier designs that allow you to carry more if you're willing to compromise on the sleek design. This particular bag is ideal for a professional with a laptop or tablet and a notebook or two, but it might not be the best option for a student with a number of bulky textbooks.

Bottom line

HP's innovative Renew Backpack lives up to its promise. It's a good fit for the individual who wants a comfortable and stylish way to transport essential work items on a daily commute. It's a durable, earth-friendly product that offers value and versatility.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.