HP Pavilion All-in-One desktop computer review

Sometimes it feels like our phones and other devices can do it all. For a desktop computer to be worth the investment, it really needs to be able to go above and beyond.

The HP Pavilion All-in-One desktop computer claims that it can.

According to HP, the Pavilion All-in-One can tackle demanding work projects, then seamlessly switch to streaming movie marathons. It’s designed to fit into any home’s décor, and HP claims the Pavilion is an elegantly designed piece of tech that can handle all work-from-home and home entertainment needs.

We wanted to find out if the Pavilion All-in-One desktop computer really offers the performance and sophisticated look that HP claims so we tested it ourselves. Here’s what we found out.

Testing the HP Pavilion All-in-One

To see whether this All-in-One is really all that, we tested it among people who said they weren’t very tech-savvy. We asked them to set up and use this computer for day-to-day and work activities.

How to set up the HP Pavilion All-in-One

Upon unpacking the Pavilion All-in-One, we discovered that the setup process was straightforward and simple. All you need to do is connect the power cord to the computer and then plug it into a wall outlet. After putting batteries into the mouse and the keyboard, you simply turn it on and you're good to go. It would be hard to make the setup any easier.

Our first impression of this model was awe at how large the screen seems. It’s 27 inches long. We liked that the desktop computer had a sleek, minimal aesthetic and was designed to look uncluttered. To add a little warmth to the design, HP placed fabric across the bottom of the computer, covering the built-in soundbar. It’s a nice touch that escalates the visual appeal of this model.

Both the keyboard and the mouse were white and very thin. The keyboard keys are responsive, making it easy to type on. In other respects, these accessories performed as expected. HP claims that this model was "made for the modern eye." We would have to agree. It is a nice, modern-looking piece of hardware that will not be an eyesore in your home.

HP Pavilion All-in-One features and performance

Ports: All of the connectivity ports on this model are located on the back of the computer. Initially, it seemed like this would be an awkward, impractical place, or, at the very least, an annoyance. However, after using the computer for a bit and needing to access the ports, we realized that they were actually in a fairly ideal location. That they were in the back helped keep our physical workspace – the place where the computer, mouse, and keyboard sit – clutter-free.

Webcam: The retractable webcam is cleverly designed. It definitely helped us feel like there’s some privacy when the camera is in the down position. Additionally, having a camera that makes it easy to see when it’s on or off could help guard against any embarrassing Zoom moments.

Touchscreen: The touchscreen feature can be enabled or disabled. We had a little bit of technical difficulty the first time that we tried to enable it. While it is a convenient feature and offers another interface option for those who choose to use it, for our purposes, having a touchscreen on a desktop computer is not a necessity as the mouse can accomplish the same navigational tasks. It's not a bad feature, but we tend to use a touchscreen more on a tablet or smartphone than on a desktop computer.

Sound: Often, the sound on a desktop computer is just not that impressive. However, the Bang & Olufsen audio on the Pavilion All-in-One was remarkable. To test for clarity and richness, we used the computer to stream a classical music concert. We were impressed with the sound quality coming from the desktop and the overall experience of using the Pavilion for home entertainment purposes.

Screen: Of all the features this all-in-one unit has, we were most impressed with the picture quality. It is outstanding. The colors are vibrant, the brightness is good, and all of the details are crisp and easy to see. The screen quality surpassed all of our expectations.

Lags: While working with this computer and putting it through normal, everyday tasks, there were no discernible lags.

HP Pavilion All-in-One cost

The HP Pavilion All-in-One is customizable in almost any way imaginable from additional storage to a faster processor — and gamers can even upgrade to a dedicated 4GB graphics card. But even without purchasing any of the many available upgrades, this machine is impressive for home use. At a base price of just $899.99, the HP Pavilion All-in-One delivers a great value to those looking for a desktop.

HP Pavilion All-in-One pros

One of the best experiences we had with this computer was the effortless setup. We also love that the Pavilion All-in-One was designed to create a clean and uncluttered workspace. We appreciated that we didn’t have to deal with all the wires and cords you’d expect from a desktop setup. The wireless mouse and keyboard and back-facing ports were a huge help.

The Pavilion All-in-One boots up remarkably fast, the screen is crisp, and the sound is robust. For anyone who wants a little (or a lot) more, the Pavilion is customizable and can be built to meet your specific needs.

HP Pavilion All-in-One cons

While it’s not a huge concern, we would have liked to be able to adjust the height of the desktop. However, since the screen tilts, this isn’t a deal breaker.

The only other minor annoyance is that it's a little frustrating owning a desktop computer that doesn't have a built-in optical drive. Admittedly, there are enough ports that purchasing an external unit is an acceptable workaround, but that would also add some clutter to the desktop workspace.

Is the HP Pavilion All-in-One worth it?

The HP Pavilion All-in-One is an ideal computer for the average user who wants to have everything in one device. You can perform all of your work-from-home tasks with ease. Then, when it’s time to relax, you can use this computer to stream movies so you can enjoy the excellent picture and superior sound.

It would even make a great model for anyone who may be less tech-savvy because it can be set up by someone without a ton of computer experience. In short, the Pavilion is a sleek and stylish model that lives up to its "all-in-one" name in every way.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

