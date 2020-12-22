HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard review

Looking to streamline your gaming setup by going wireless? According to many gamers, it’s been tough to find a wireless keyboard that can outlast a marathon gaming session — until now.

HP claims their HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard offers the performance, speed, and battery life gamers need (and more).

The keyboard is designed with HP’s Zero-Lag technology, which is designed to deliver a reliable connection for smooth, uninterrupted gaming. HP also promises a lightning-fast response time of just one millisecond. Best of all, the HP OMEN Wireless Keyboard offers impressive battery life: a whopping 75 hours of gameplay on a full charge.

We wanted to see whether the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard delivers on its promise as the premier peripheral for wireless gaming, so we spent a month testing it among avid gamers. Here’s what we found.

How we tested the HP OMEN Keyboard

We had an avid gamer test the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard by spending several hours at a clip playing popular titles, including “Overwatch” and “Sid Meier's Civilization IV.” In addition to playing games with the keyboard, we also used it for other tasks like browsing the web, streaming media, and video chatting.

First impressions of the HP OMEN Keyboard

Once we unboxed the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard, we were impressed with the peripheral’s sleek, clean appearance.

It has a minimalist design and a low-profile look that’s brought to life with customizable light settings. While lightweight, it features solid, quality construction. Besides red-lettered AWSD and arrow keys, the keyboard is fairly nondescript — which makes it blend in well with existing gaming setups.

The HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard also forgoes fancy extras, like the classic right-sided number pad, in order to achieve a compact design. For that reason, its modest footprint makes it highly conducive to gaming on-the-go.

HP OMEN Keyboard performance

HP claims that its OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard “switches, not glitches,” and we’re inclined to agree.

Based on our experience, we found the keyboard was highly responsive without much lag at all, if any. We were impressed with the tactile feedback of the CHERRY MX Brown switches, which contributed to a smooth user experience, even during intense successions of keystrokes.

The HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard was consistently responsive throughout games. There were no connectivity issues, even after dozens of hours of gaming. We attributed this to the keyboard’s reliable 2.4 GHz connection, which leverages HP’s Zero-Lag technology.

HP OMEN Keyboard battery life

We felt the battery life of the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard stood out as the peripheral’s best attribute.

When we unboxed the keyboard, we were pleased to find it loaded up with a 40% charge. This meant we were able to play right away, and we were even more impressed when we learned it took only five minutes of charging via USB-C to provide six hours of gameplay.

The HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard’s rechargeable battery drained at a much slower rate than we expected, and in our experience, a full charge delivered nearly 75 hours of gameplay.

HP OMEN Keyboard comfort

Overall, we found the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard provided a comfortable gaming experience.

The keyboard features a wide wrist rest that placed our hands and wrists at more natural angles. We appreciated its firm, supportive design, especially during prolonged gaming sessions. We also liked that the wrist rest was removable; we feel this is especially accommodating to gamers who prefer different types of wrist rests.

We discovered that the keyboard’s lack of a number pad is a practical design feature as well. It allowed us to enjoy a closer keyboard-mouse setup, which made it easy to transition between peripherals during gaming.

However, we noticed that keys felt small, giving the HP OMEN Spacer Keyboard a tighter design. We felt comfortable with this layout and only experienced minimal discomfort during prolonged periods of non-gaming typing. However, gamers with larger hands, or those accustomed to larger keyboards, may find the layout a bit too cramped.

HP OMEN Keyboard vs. other gaming keyboards

We compared the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard to our regular gaming keyboard, the Corsair K95.

While the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard offers an excellent tactile experience, we found the keys were somewhat sticker and slower than those of the Corsair K95. The HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard also lacks some of the convenient features seen on the Corsair K95, such as on-board volume controls and adjustable feet.

There’s a significant weight difference between the keyboards, in which the Corsair K95’s anodized aluminum construction — and inclusion of additional keys and a number pad — makes it much heavier. As expected, the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard is the lighter, more streamlined option, without needing to compromise on construction quality.

HP OMEN Keyboard cost

The HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard retails for $159.99, though you can occasionally find it on sale. The device is compatible with Windows 10, and can be used with Xbox for select titles, such as “Fortnite,” “War Thunder,” and “Warframe.”

The HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard is equipped with CHERRY MX Brown Switches that deliver an impressive one-millisecond response time. They’re designed to last through plenty of gameplay — 100 million keystrokes, to be exact.

As far as high-tech features go, the keyboard uses HP’s Warp Wireless and Zero-Lag technology to maintain consistent connections for uninterrupted gaming. The battery is quick to charge via USB-C, taking a mere five minutes to juice up the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard for six hours of gameplay.

HP OMEN Keyboard pros

Overall, the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard was one of the more comfortable, responsive gaming keyboards we’ve used. It lives up to its promises of reliability and performance, especially when it comes to battery life and connectivity.

Given its minimalist design and small footprint, we liked how portable it was. Not only does it work well for those with smaller gaming setups, it’s one of few travel-friendly gaming keyboards that isn’t flimsy or fragile.

We were big fans of the removable wrist rest. With its well-integrated design, we feel it added to the HP OMEN Spacer Keyboard’s overall comfort and aesthetic.

HP OMEN Keyboard cons

We found the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard to have a fairly tight layout with keys that are extremely close together. While this feature may appeal to some gamers, we felt the layout wasn’t ideal for those with larger hands.

The keyboard lacks some of the premium features seen in similarly-priced models, such as on-board volume controls, battery life indicator, and adjustable feet. We also feel the placement of the power button, located at the top right, makes it easy to forget to turn off.

Is the HP OMEN Keyboard worth it?

Overall, we enjoyed gaming with the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard. The design is sleek, well-thought-out, and highly portable. Its speed and performance don’t quit, and its battery life is enough to give most wireless gaming keyboards a run for their money.

Given its attributes and clean design, we feel the HP OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard is ideal for gamers that prefer tight, optimized setups. It’s also ideal for gamers with limited space, as well as those ready to invest in a versatile travel keyboard that is reliable and relatively low-maintenance.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.