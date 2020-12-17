HP OMEN Reactor Mouse review

Having the right mouse can make or break the gaming experience, but as many gamers have discovered, few models offer the comfort and performance they need.

HP claims its OMEN Reactor Mouse offers both comfort and performance with its unique multi-configuration design.

Not only does it have six buttons for macros and customizable lighting, but its pop-out panels also offer a variety of grip positions. The HP OMEN Reactor Mouse also promises lighting-fast speed with a 0.2ms click response time. As a result, HP claims the mouse offers a near-custom ergonomic configuration that improves the player’s comfort level and the gameplay experience.

We wanted to see whether it lives up to its claims as the most comfortable gaming mouse, so we spent weeks testing it with a seasoned gamer. Here’s what we found.

How we tested HP OMEN Reactor Mouse

To find out if PC gamers should wield the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse on raids, dungeons, and campaigns we tested the mouse with an avid PC gamer who experiences hand and wrist pain, including tennis elbow syndrome, during prolonged gaming sessions.

We used the mouse as we typically would, including while gaming and browsing the web. We used the mouse for at least 30 minutes of gameplay per game in place of our current gaming mice. We also used it intermittently throughout the day for other non-gaming tasks.

HP OMEN Reactor Mouse comfort

We were immediately impressed by the intuitive design of the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse. Based on our experience, we felt it was suitable for prolonged gaming sessions.

The HP OMEN Reactor Mouse is designed to accommodate different palm shapes and hand sizes. This is achieved through side buttons that unlock an adjustable grip, which allows users to engage their wrist with the desk as desired.

We adjusted the grip to the most comfortable position. For us, that meant raising the wrist height by approximately one inch. While a mere inch may not seem like a major adjustment, the ergonomic repositioning was enough to relieve our hand and wrist discomfort and tension.

The grip adjustment prevented our fingers from sliding down the mouse toward the mousepad. In the new position, our hands and wrist were resting over the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse — as opposed to grabbing onto it. This eliminated the need to awkwardly grab or pick up the mouse to manipulate it.

Overall, we felt the repositioning made for a more comfortable, healthier hand-wrist position with a noticeable decrease in pain and discomfort.

Grip and palm rest styles with HP OMEN Reactor Mouse

We tried a number of grip and palm rest styles with the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse, and found that most users need to progress through each configuration to land on the best one.

Finding the right wrist and palm height is crucial. We found that using the grip at the top setting left our wrists suspended in the air, which resulted in stress and fatigue during longer gaming sessions. When using the lowest grip setting, we felt like we were pushing and dragging the mouse around.

HP OMEN Reactor Mouse in-game performance

We found the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse supports peak performance in gaming thanks to its 0.2ms click response time, which utilizes HP’s cutting-edge light beam technology. We felt this contributed to a seamless user experience.

We used the HP OMEN Reactor mouse while playing “Overwatch” and each time we played, we felt the mouse was smooth and responsive. In fact, even when using the slower pointer speed settings, the mouse had optimal sensitivity. The scroll wheel also earned high marks for its smooth and quiet operation.

How the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse compares to other gaming mice

We compared the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse to our regular gaming mouse, the Logitech G G502 HERO Gaming Mouse.

The main difference between the gaming mice is that the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse lacks the adjustable weights seen in the Logitech model. Due to the lack of weights, we noticed that the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse was much lighter than we expected. However, we appreciate that not all gamers like using weights in gaming mice.

Another significant difference is that the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse doesn’t quite have the smooth gliding motion across mouse pads that the Logitech model does. With that said, we acknowledge that the type of mouse pad gamers use ultimately impacts their experience.

The HP OMEN Reactor also has fewer side buttons than many mid-range and premium gaming mice.

HP OMEN Reactor Mouse cost

The HP OMEN Reactor Mouse retails for $84.99, but is currently on sale for $50.99. It’s compatible with PCs running Windows 10 and should work with Mac OS — it worked with our older Macbook. The mouse also comes with an HP OMEN sticker and a quick setup poster.

The HP OMEN Reactor Mouse’s click response time is approximately three times faster than a traditional mechanical switch mouse. It’s equipped with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor for speed and precision, which puts it in the category of an eSports-worthy peripheral.

According to HP, the mouse’s customizable palm rest makes it extra comfortable, especially during longer gaming sessions. As far as durability goes, the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse is purported to last through a whopping 50-million-click lifetime.

HP OMEN Reactor Mouse pros

Overall, we found the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse was a pleasure to use. The adjustable grip offers more possibilities than the average gaming mouse, which makes this mouse a good option for a variety of gamers.

We’re impressed by the mouse’s response time, which performed exceedingly well across several popular titles, including “Overwatch.” Even when using the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse for casual use, such as web browsing, it offered a comfortable experience.

At its current price, the OMEN Reactor Mouse is a formidable mid-range option for a gaming mouse. While it’s a competitive price point, the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse doesn’t compromise on comfort or performance.

HP OMEN Reactor Mouse cons

We were surprised to find the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse had a mostly plastic construction. This made it fairly lightweight compared to similarly-priced gaming mice. We typically prefer a heavier gaming mouse, and we thought adjustable weight options would have been an excellent addition to the OMEN Reactor Mouse — to achieve a fully customized experience. We also felt the plastic construction detracted from the mouse’s overall curb appeal.

According to some users, the heavier-than-expected weight of the metal cord impacted how easy it was to move the mouse in a gliding, uninhibited motion.

Is the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse worth it?

Overall, we liked the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse for its grip adjustability, which opens the door to longer, more comfortable gaming sessions.

The simple repositioning of the hand location and wrist height is enough to reduce the stress, tension, and discomfort many gamers experience.

For that reason, we feel the HP OMEN Reactor Mouse is worth the investment for casual gamers interested in building a more ergonomic gaming setup.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.