HP OMEN 27i Monitor review

With gaming monitors, you often have to make a choice: speed or picture quality.

Most monitors are good at one or the other, and what you're left with is either graphics that lag or less-than-stellar picture quality.

However, the HP OMEN 27i claims to solve this issue by not compromising on either. With a 165Hz refresh rate and one millisecond response time, it promises to "silence choppy gameplay" without sacrificing top-notch graphics. Pair that with a 1440p resolution and you've got a tournament-worthy display, provided you have a beefy enough graphics card to back those specs up.

We put HP's OMEN 27i to the test, using it for all kinds of computer-based tasks, to see if it's as fast and versatile as the brand claims.

HP OMEN 27i review

To test the functionality and versatility of the HP OMEN 27i, we used it to play a variety of PC games, to edit photos, and to stream movies, TV shows, and videos. Here's what we thought.

HP OMEN 27i speed

We found that the 165Hz refresh rate was great for fast-paced games like first-person shooters, which require nimble fingers and quick response time. If you have a powerful enough graphics card to do it justice, this monitor will drastically improve your gaming experience.

HP OMEN 27i color

The OMEN 27i comes with a variety of color settings: gaming, movie, standard, cold, warm, etc. We found that the gaming mode was brighter than both the standard and movie settings, and the colors seemed to pop a bit more. We ended up just using that setting all the time, including while editing photos and watching videos, though we appreciated having multiple options.

HP OMEN 27i controls

If you'd prefer to change display settings without having to root around on the back of the monitor, the OMEN Command Center app is an easy-to-use alternative. We thought this was a useful and convenient feature; using analog buttons to navigate digital screens has always been a pain, and the buttons on this monitor, which are on the very back and flush with the trim, are difficult to locate.

You can also use the OMEN Command Center app to adjust the monitor's ambient backlight; however, we found that the projected display color in the app was consistently different from the actual color being emitted (light purple showed up as magenta, for example). We used the app to dim the original setting for the backlight in order to make watching movies more enjoyable.

HP OMEN 27i size

For streaming, the OMEN 27i Monitor was large enough to watch from a slight distance, meaning you don't have to be locked in right in front of your desk while watching movies and TV shows.

HP OMEN 27i sound

The monitor has no built-in speakers, which is fine with us. Let's be honest -- speakers built into monitors never sound good. More often than not, they just end up as wasted space, as most serious gamers and cinephiles prefer external speakers or headphones anyway.

How to set up the HP OMEN 27i

The HP OMEN 27i was simple to set up and use right out of the box, with easily interpreted icons indicating cord directions behind the monitor. After installation, we noticed that some programs automatically switched the sound source to monitor speakers, even when none are plugged in. It can be a minor inconvenience that means you need to switch the sound source again, but all in all the setup was about as straightforward as it could be.

HP OMEN 27i cost

We felt that the specs, build quality, and versatility of the HP OMEN 27i put it in the upper echelon of gaming monitors. For this reason, we think the $464.99 price tag is reasonable for gamers who aren't satisfied with their current 1080p setups and want to upgrade to a powerful, top-of-the-line monitor that's more affordable than most high-end 4K models.

HP OMEN 27i pros

The color on the HP OMEN 27i Monitor is fantastic -- very sharp, pretty saturated (but not overly so), and a good amount of contrast. The color balance and impressive picture quality made this monitor great for gaming in addition to streaming videos and editing photos. The 165Hz refresh rate takes fast-paced first-person shooters to a whole new level, with more frames per second resulting in a more seamless viewing experience. And the 1440p resolution, while not 4K, is miles ahead of the standard 1080p available on most gaming monitors.

HP OMEN 27i cons

The default setting for the ambient backlight was too bright and slightly distracting when watching videos and movies (but it's easy to adjust via the Command Center). The buttons on the back of the monitor are sort of hidden, but most users would likely prefer to use the OMEN Command Center app instead of the buttons.

Bottom line

If you want to upgrade your gaming experience from 1080p/60Hz to something better, the HP OMEN 27i Monitor is a great choice. It offers better resolution, a much higher refresh rate, and quicker response time than many models on the market. We recommend this monitor to more-than-casual gamers who are itching to bring their playing experience to the next level, as well as people who might want a multifunctional piece of tech that can also be used for streaming and creative tasks.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.