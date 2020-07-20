HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 printer review

Whether you work from home, you run a small business, your kids are e-learning, or you like to craft, a home printer is a convenient (or even necessary) appliance -- that is, if you get a model that meets your specific needs.

Printers are not one-size-fits-all, and different models are geared toward different users. In our office, we tend to prefer HP printers. But the brand makes a wide range of printers, each of which is meant for a specific context.

We tested the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-In-One Printer, a smart printer intended for use in homes or small businesses. We wanted to try out the smart functions and app connectivity that are the main selling points for this model to see if they really made the printer more functional.

Here's what we found after putting the OfficeJet Pro 9015 to the test.

Main considerations when buying a printer

When investing in a printer, it's important to consider how you plan to use it. This consideration should come before you look into specific models.

Are you constantly printing documents for work? Perhaps you have a photographer in the house who likes to print their photographs. Maybe you're frequently running out the door and could use come remote printing capabilities.

Whatever your unique situation, it's a good idea to figure out what you need out of a printer before making an investment. Through our testing, we've found that these questions are a good place to start:

What is the volume and variety of printing jobs that you plan to perform?

Will you need to print in color or is black and white only?

Will you need additional functions like copying, scanning, and faxing?

Is wireless printing a priority?

What's your budget?

Main features of the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-In-One Printer

The OfficeJet Pro 9015 can print color pages in as quickly as 10 seconds. This model offers automatic two-sided printing and the ability to scan to email, USB, or the cloud. It can also print from a USB, a feature we appreciated more than we expected. Our photography team found that this printer had high enough resolution to print photos. And for the smart home-obsessed, this printer can easily connect to Alexa for voice-activated printing.

Our hope in testing this particular printer was to determine if it was the right fit for home offices and small businesses. We were intrigued by the flexibility and ease-of-use promised by this printer's smart capabilities and app connectivity. Like many models, this model prints, scans, copies, and faxes, but what really sets it apart is that it also has an app so you can scan directly from your phone's camera and print from anywhere.

The Smart Tasks integrated into this printer offer users the ability to pre-program one-touch shortcuts to their most frequently used functions via the HP app, which can be installed on any smartphone or tablet. The idea is that this smart function will save users time by making the most-used tasks as quick as possible. Other noteworthy features of the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 include the ability to scan directly from a phone camera (via the app) as well as to scan any document to text to make it editable or searchable.

How much does it cost?

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-In-One Printer costs $229.99, which is a mid-range price for an HP printer. Ink cartridges, which yield around 1,000 to 1,600 pages, go for about $35 dollars apiece. Due to the high output of each cartridge, meaning less frequent ink replacements, we found that we'd save money in the long run by using this printer compared to lower-cost printers with a similar feature set.

How does this printer perform?

Familiarity with HP products is not needed to use this printer. By following HP's straightforward directions, we were able to set up the printer's basic functions very easily. We asked the OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-In-One to work with a light to medium printing load, which the machine handled nicely.

What we most wanted to test were this printer's Smart Tasks and app connectivity, which are what HP claims set it apart from other models in this price range.

After the initial setup and configuration of the fax and email settings, the printer and corresponding smart capabilities were very easy to use. We found that the shortcuts could be a real time-saver if an all-in-one is central to your process. For example, if you often scan to email or send documents to the cloud, you can set these up as one-touch smart tasks that consistently get the job done with minimal effort. We were able to print documents, photos, and copies, as well as email scanned documents and photos.

The Smart Tasks made for a more mobile-friendly experience as well, since it made use as quick and easy as possible from anywhere with one-touch operations in the app. We were able to scan documents using our phones and send them to the printer, whether we were across town or in a different city.

We had a seamless experience using the smart functions and app, making this model convenient for completing tasks when away from the office or for allowing remote employees to connect to the printer. You can even set up Smart Tasks to do specific jobs like sending documents to a designated email list, so there's a lot of customization available with this smart printer.

We also found that this model was convenient for offices or individuals who store a lot of files and documents in the cloud, as the app allowed us to wirelessly send documents directly from the cloud to print, or to scan documents directly into the cloud.

As for the machine itself, we found that the touchpad on the LCD color screen was responsive and easy to navigate. Most users we consulted reported that they liked being able to print from multiple devices without having to be physically connected to the printer (though the model comes with an Ethernet cable if you do prefer a wired connection).

Pros

The OfficeJet Pro 9015's connected app and Smart Tasks offer advantages over its competitors for those who will use these features. This is a solid, user-friendly option for medium daily use. This printer allows you to organize documents quickly by syncing directly to QuickBooks or Google Drive, and it uses Smart Tasks to digitize and organize documents from connected phones, tablets, and computers. You can also use Smart Tasks to scan documents directly to the cloud or a USB, which we found to be particularly useful for advanced organizational collaboration.

We also loved that the printer was easy to put together, not too heavy, and printed quickly. Another plus that wowed us were the security features, including what HP calls "self-healing WiFi" to make sure you're always connected.

Cons

This printer is on the louder side. Luckily, it prints relatively quickly, so that's only a concern when printing large files.

The bottom line

The Smart Tasks, app connectivity, and long-lasting ink cartridges make the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-in-One Printer an impressive option if you're looking to maximize the bang for your buck. While this printer can work for any individual or small business, we'd recommend it specifically for those who can benefit from the Smart Tasks and app. While some tech know-how is a plus to make the most of this printer's capabilities, it's not required.

The OfficeJet Pro 9015 is a reliable option for those frequently on the move or who rely heavily on the cloud. The Smart Tasks make it easy to save time doing everyday office tasks like scanning to email. For users who will take advantage of all the wireless capabilities offered by this printer, it can add a lot of conveniences compared to similar models that lack smart functions.

