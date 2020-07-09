HP Neverstop Laser Printer Review

A printer is one of those appliances that can make your life much easier or much more frustrating, depending on the model you pick and how user-friendly it is.

This is especially true for a printer that will be used by an office full of people for daily work tasks. You want a workplace printer to be efficient and capable so that it can facilitate the work you do rather than hinder it.

We're a big fan of HP printers in general, and we were curious about their Neverstop Laser Printer, a multifunctional black-and-white laser printer made to handle large jobs.

So we put HP's Neverstop to the test in our office to see if it could handle our everyday printing tasks -- and then some.

HP Neverstop Laser Printer features

The HP markets its Neverstop Laser Printer as a model with high-volume output and speedy printing, promising 21 pages per minute. This model is often recommended for use in mid-size offices or for homes and dorms with multiple students that have high-volume printing needs.

This machine is on the upper end of the laser printer price range at $329.99, and it handles printing, scanning, and copying. The brand promises that this model's wireless and mobile printing capabilities make it easy to manage all printing needs from a distance through the HP Smart app -- even if an contributor is in a different city.

Another selling point of the HP Neverstop Laser Printer is that it's as low-maintenance as high-output printers get. According to HP's website, the included toner tank prints an impressive 5,000 pages before requiring a refill (much more than most laser printers). It also includes a user-friendly toner refill kit featuring a syringe, one of several factors that make it one of the cheapest printers to own and use frequently.

What's even more appealing is that refills are just $16 apiece, compared to the standard $40 to $60 that standard toner refills might cost you. Since these low-cost refills last so long, the idea is that this printer saves you money in the long run even though the ticket price is a bit high.

We put all these features to the test to see if the printer actually performs in the way HP says it will. Here's what we found:

How easy is it to set up the HP Neverstop Laser Printer?

Setting up the HP Neverstop Laser Printer was basically plug-and-play. Once the printer was connected to our network and the drivers were installed on our PC (both of which were pretty straightforward) we were ready to print right away.

If wireless printing isn't an option for your home or office or you prefer hardwired peripherals, the box came with a USB 2.0 cable to provide a direct connection alternative. Overall, no matter how you prefer to set up this printer, we found it to be straightforward and simple.

How useful is the HP Smart app?

This next step in setup is optional, but we found it to be one of the more exciting features of the printer.

Connecting with the HP Smart app allowed for convenient mobile printing, making it simple and seamless to print from a distance. It's a feature we never knew we needed so much until we began using it.

We found the app's dashboard to be user-friendly, and we liked that it provided real-time updates for easy monitoring of every print job without having to leave our desks. It also ensured setting the printer up was as easy as it was.

Printing wirelessly with the HP Neverstop Laser Printer

Based on our experience, the HP Neverstop Printer provides a mostly seamless experience for printing as well as copying and scanning. We expected this to be the case, as we've experienced -- and appreciated -- the reliability of other HP printers we've tried in the past.

We recorded a variety of successful wireless printing jobs from various locations around our office. This involved printing from a variety of WiFi- and Bluetooth-enabled devices, including smartphones and tablets.

The next test we administered was remote printing, and for this one, we decided to send jobs to the HP Neverstop Printer from multiple locations across the city through the app. When we returned to the office, we found a collection of printouts waiting for us on the print tray. Each job was completed without any issues, jams, or missing pages.

How the HP Neverstop Laser Printer handles a large printing job

Once we determined that the HP Neverstop Laser Printer was capable of reliable local and remote printing, our next test assessed its performance in high-volume printing. We're not talking about printing out a couple hundred pages for this one. Instead, we decided to send a 1,000-page textbook to the printer to see if it could hand the job without running too hot, faltering, or running out of toner. We also wanted to see if it really printed 21 pages per minute, or if it could go faster.

After a couple of hours of continuous printing, we were impressed to discover that yes, the HP Neverstop Printer lives up to its name -- and it prints much more quickly than the promised 21 pages per minute.

During this large printing job, the machine took only a few brief pauses when we had to refill the paper. It also paused itself every couple hundred pages when it seemed to overheat a bit, but each time it restarted after a few minutes without the need for us to adjust anything. The quality was consistent from beginning to end of the job and made only a small dent in the toner capacity.

Pros of the HP Neverstop Laser Printer

The HP Neverstop Printer is impressive. Controlling and monitoring print jobs is a seamless process no matter from where or which device you initiate it -- whether it's a PC, Mac, smartphone, or tablet. If anything, it affords homes and offices a desirable level of modern convenience.

It prints quickly and continuously. Despite the intense printing jobs we sent to it, the HP Neverstop Printer took on each one with ease and often completed them better and sooner than we expected.

Investment-wise, we're comfortable with the $329.99 price point since toner refills are affordable at $16 per fill. In many lower-priced printers, we've found that we ended up replacing ink or toner on a regular basis -- with each refill costing as much as three times more apiece. Overall, our office needs make it worth spending the money upfront on this printer.

Cons of the HP Neverstop Laser Printer

If double-sided printing is a feature you need, then you might be disappointed that it's not a feature included with the HP Neverstop Laser Printer. Even if you master a duplex lifehack to save time, be prepared to manually feed paper into the printer for it -- which can be time-consuming and inconvenient to many.

It's also monochromatic, so if you need a color printer -- this model isn't the best choice for you.

Bottom line

Based on our rigorous testing, we found that the HP Neverstop Laser Printer is effective at centralizing printing for mid-size offices. It delivers on the features it promises: high-performance printing jobs of all sizes, as well as convenient printing and low-maintenance care. It's a total powerhouse and is an ideal pick for the consumer who wants the best in reliable, quality printing.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.