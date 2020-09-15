HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer review

Home is no longer just a living space for most of us; it's also where we work and where our children get their education.

That's why the printer you choose must be versatile enough to serve the particular needs of every member of your household.

HP claims the ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer is designed to do exactly that. It's marketed as an affordable, family-friendly inkjet printer that can connect to any device, and it has a 35-page auto document feeder. Additionally, this model is equipped with a number of other features and services that HP claims can automate tasks (like ordering ink) to make upkeep and maintenance nearly effortless.

We wanted to see if the ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer lived up to the company's many promises, so we gave it a thorough test run to see how it fared. Here's what we found.

How we tested the HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer

HP touts the ENVY Pro 6455 as a device with all the features a family needs as well as a simple setup. The idea is that this printer allows everyone in the house to work quickly and hands-free, with options to scan and copy from either the machine or a smartphone.

To see if these claims were true, we set up the printer in a home and ran it through a wide variety of tests, focusing on tasks that a typical family with school-aged children would perform. We also pushed the limits of the printer to discover how it would hold up under more demanding conditions.

How to set up an HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer

The HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer has a sleek and clean design that looks good and fits in with most decor. The setup process is very simple: just plug it in, download the app, and follow the instructions. After loading the ink and paper, you will be instructed, via the app, to print a test page for alignment. Once the test page has been printed, you'll be directed to scan that page to ensure success. The entire process takes about 15 minutes, but that's only because syncing between the app and the printer takes time.

After the printer is up and running correctly, you can use the app to send a link to all other devices you want to be able to print from. To streamline this process, we simply sent the link to email so it was readily accessible on all devices. Once we opened the email, all we had to do was click the link to activate each device. The setup was easy enough that elementary school-aged kids could figure it out on their own.

The printer has lights that illuminate based on use, and buttons that illuminate based on the type of paper you are using for copies or scans. Rather than overwhelming users with buttons, HP has opted to use these lights and illuminated buttons to indicate everything from when to replace your ink cartridge to error messages. While this function is fairly intuitive, if you come across an unfamiliar light, we suggest using the app to figure out what's going on.

HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer functions

The ENVY Pro 6455 can print, copy, scan, and mobile fax. We tested how well the printer executes each of these tasks.

Printing in black-and-white: The speed of black-and-white printing is impressive (roughly five seconds per sheet), and the quality is consistent. When we switched to two-sided printing, the process wasn't any more difficult, but understandably, it took a little longer (roughly 15 to 20 seconds per sheet). When we tried printing from a smartphone, it was easy to do and worked flawlessly. Printing from the computer was also simple.

Printing in color: While the process isn't any more difficult, printing in color takes three to four times longer than printing in black and white. Also, the machine is louder when it prints color, but the quality of the printing looks very good.

Copying: The copying process is simple and straightforward. You can either place the paper on the glass scanner or place it in the top of the printer. Once the paper you want to copy is positioned correctly, the copy button turns on so you can press it to activate the copy function.

Scanning: You can access the scanner interface in the HP Smart app, or you can scan an existing photo or even take a new photo using your smartphone's camera. Once you scan the document, you have the option of either saving or sending the file. It takes roughly 20 seconds to scan each page. In general, the process is simple for individuals who are comfortable using apps.

Mobile faxing: If you need to send a fax, the purchase of this printer includes 24 free months of mobile faxing, which is a nice perk. You can scan and send multiple pages at once, if needed. The process is very similar to scanning.

How to use the HP Smart app

For our needs, the HP Smart app was this printer's most convenient feature. The app allows you to print directly from your mobile device so you no longer need to email a file to your computer just to print it out. While in the app, you can call up the item (document or photo) that you'd like to print and send it to the printer with just a tap on the screen. The file only takes a few seconds to transfer to the printer, then it prints out at the speeds noted above.

The app is seriously awesome.

Testing the limits of the HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer

To further evaluate the ENVY Pro 6455, we asked it to complete a series of tasks designed to test the printer's limits. To see what would happen when two different jobs were sent to the printer simultaneously, we sent a regular print and a double-sided print at the same time (using two different devices). The regular print came out first, then there was a 15- to 20-second delay before the double-sided print began. Both print jobs came out fine with no issues.

To test the accuracy of the printer's color reproduction, we scanned and printed a colorful magazine cover. While we only used regular copy paper, not photo paper, the printer still produced a fairly accurate representation of the scan.

Finally, when we sent a print job to the printer via the app from outside the house -- testing from across the street, a block away, and five blocks away -- the app worked well without any issues.

HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer cost

The cost of HP's ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer is a reasonable $149.99. As is typical with many inkjet printers, the cartridges are small. If you are anticipating printing sparingly, it isn't a huge expense. However, if you do a great deal of printing, the cost of cartridges can add up. One alternative is to sign up for HP Instant Ink to receive ink at up to 50 percent off, which can make printing costs a little less than five cents per page.

HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer pros

The ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer is a sharp-looking unit that is appropriately sized -- not too large, not too small. Thanks to the useful app, the printer is easy to set up and operate. It offers impressive printing speeds and good print quality, and the convenient HP Instant Ink subscription can help lower overall costs for an already-affordable printer.

HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer cons

On the downside, this printer does not print legal-size documents and the app can't print PDFs.

Bottom line

For our printing needs -- documents, labels, and the occasional photo -- HP's ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer is ideal. It's easy to use and, for us, the versatile HP Smart app is a big selling point. We appreciated the thoughtful features included in the app, such as the ability to create a photo book, so we can be productive at work while also being creative. Lastly, the operation is simple enough for the printer to earn the distinction of being family-friendly.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.