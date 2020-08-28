HP ENVY 6055 All-In-One Printer review

Today, each member of a household has several devices, and every person uses a printer for a different purpose. The average home needs a reliable, versatile printer that can handle the needs of an entire family. Does such a printer exist?

HP claims it does. The company markets the ENVY 6055 All-In-One Printer: "For everyone in the family. For every device."

The model is designed to fit seamlessly into the home, and HP says it simplifies how each individual connects and prints (or scans and copies) at home.

We wanted to see if HP's claims were true, so we put this model to the test to determine whether it lived up to the advertising. Here's what we found.

Note: This HP printer model often goes in and out of stock because it's in high demand. Check out HP's full line of printers -- including the ENVY Photo 7155, which is similar but slightly more expensive and optimized for photo printing.

How we tested the HP ENVY 6055 Printer

To evaluate the HP ENVY 6055, we installed the printer in a typical home-office environment that placed diverse demands on the device. We tested the unit's speed, print quality, and ease of use. We also considered its overall quality and design, paying particular attention to the ENVY 6055's intuitive operation and versatility.

HP ENVY 6055 Printer cost

This HP ENVY costs $129.99, which is the lowest end of the price spectrum for HP's all-in-one ENVY printers. It's a great value for a family, considering that replacement ink cartridges are about $16 each (for both black and color) and considering its app compatibility and multi-functionality as a printer, scanner, and copier.

How to set up the HP ENVY 6055 Printer

The ENVY 6055 doesn't come with printed instructions, but if you've set up other wireless devices, this shouldn't be an issue. The setup for both WiFi and Bluetooth was easy and intuitive for an experienced user. It was refreshing not to need to install additional drivers, as the printer connected straight out of the box without much hassle.

A USB cord wasn't included with the printer. If you wish to use the ENVY 6055 as a wired printer, you'll need to purchase the proper USB cord (which won't be expensive).

HP ENVY 6055 Printer features

Black-and-white printing: The black-and-white printing feature is lightning-fast and crisp. When using the double-sided feature, the printing is equally impressive. This is convenient for students who need to print school reading or homework assignments, or parents printing legal documents or other work papers.

Color printing: While color printing is slower than black-and-white printing, this feature still performed with impressive speed. The colors were rich, vibrant, and accurate. Family members who like to do DIY projects like scrapbooking, collaging, making greeting cards, or journaling will appreciate how crisp and colorful the results are.

Scanning and copying: Accessing the scanning and copying features was a simple and intuitive process. Emailing a scanned document directly from the printer was a bit more involved, but not too tricky once we got the hang of it. We appreciated the versatility of these features, especially for family members working from home. Being able to connect to the HP Smart app from multiple devices means it's possible to print or scan from anywhere, whether you're running errands or in another city, as long as your smartphone has service.

Color photo printing: Even on regular paper, the photos we printed were exceptionally crisp and robust. Other users have also confirmed that photos printed on the HP ENVY 6055 Printer turn out well. This is another feature that family members who like to DIY will appreciate, especially for scrapbooking or printing photos to display in the house.

Ink cartridges: Black and color ink cartridges are easy to order and cost about $16 each (to print between 100-120 pages), similar to the cost of cartridges for other models. If you do a great deal of printing, it can add up, but if you only print when necessary, these cartridges will deliver long-lasting value. Installation/replacement can be a little tricky at first, but overall, we found the process to be fairly intuitive.

Appearance: The ENVY 6055 is a modern-looking printer with an aesthetically pleasing design. It's white, so it blends well with the color scheme in most homes, making it a relatively unobtrusive device. The slim design is impressive, especially given the machine's functionality. While the scanning bed feels a bit flimsy, it works well. This model also features a concealed paper tray, which is helpful for those without a lot of desk space.

Faxing: One feature absent from this all-in-one model is the ability to fax. For our needs, this feature wasn't missed, and in general, the lack of this outdated capability helps streamline the functionality of the machine.

How to use the HP Smart app

The HP Smart app is simple to download, has a guided set up, and is intuitive to use on your smartphone or tablet (even for kids). With just a tap or two, you can print or scan documents on the ENVY 6055 directly from your connected device. You can also edit photos, access documents saved to the cloud, see current ink levels, and order more printing supplies.

Most individuals with any sort of a mobile office will find that this app comes in handy. It's also great when you have multiple family members with different devices connecting to the printer, as kids may be using a tablet for schoolwork, for example, and need to use it to print assignments.

HP ENVY 6055 Printer pros

The HP ENVY 6055 Printer was easy to set up and connect to multiple devices, making it suitable for the various needs of family members (adults and kids alike). It's conveniently sized and offers good print quality in both color and black-and-white at a respectable speed.

HP ENVY 6055 Printer cons

Most of the cons were minor. The concealed paper tray was initially hard to find and fill. The biggest downside we found wasn't in performance, which was more or less flawless; it was the lack of included instructions. But that was resolved quickly due to the intuitive setup process.

Bottom line

HP's ENVY 6055 is a solid home printer for families. It has an unobtrusive design that will fit in with most decor, and high-fidelity printing at a price point that delivers true value.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.