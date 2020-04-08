HP Elite Dragonfly laptop review

If you've ever shopped for a laptop, you know that there are a lot of options out there, from ridiculously cheap to exorbitantly expensive, from Chromebooks to MacBooks and everything in between.

Unsurprisingly, there is a lot of variety among various laptop brands and models, so it's necessary to take stock of your needs and to research your options to make sure you get a computer that's suited to you.

We were curious about HP's 2020 EliteBook release, the Elite Dragonfly. Our director of product management and in-house computer expert, William Reynolds, purchased an Elite Dragonfly to replace his 2015 MacBook. He put it to the test to see how it shaped up in comparison to Apple's offerings.

After he used the computer for a few months, this is what he thought of its performance and overall value.

Is it worth it?

If you are a professional or student looking for a lightweight, easily transportable laptop that is fast, easy-to-use, and has all-day battery life, then this laptop is worth your consideration. However, it is on the expensive end of HP's offerings at $1,749. Because Reynolds spends so much time on his laptop for work, it was worth the investment for him, but it may be out of reach for those with tighter budgets. He said, "You won't have a problem with using multiple apps, streaming video, and browsing the Web at the same time."

This laptop would not be ideal for anyone who might need to run high-level graphics or design programs -- but it could handle all of the work and personal tasks that Reynolds needed it for.

If you're looking for a more affordable laptop from HP, we recommend their Chromebook x360 11 Notebook PC (assuming you can work pretty much totally within the cloud). If you're looking for something to support graphics or design programs, check out Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Noteworthy features

Speed: Reynolds appreciated how fast this laptop was, especially compared to his outdated Macbook. Windows Hello offers a way to unlock your computer using your face similar to Apple's Face ID for phones and tablets. It's a great timesaver and is a feature that Apple doesn't have on their computers.

Weight: The HP Elite Dragonfly is praised for being light, and Reynolds was also impressed by this: The 13.3-inch laptop weighs in at 2.5 pounds, half a pound less than the latest generation of Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it still has all the capabilities that Reynolds was looking for. He opted for the model with an 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256 GB SSD storage, and 16 GB of memory.

Keyboard: The keyboard is quiet when typing, which Reynolds really appreciated. He said that using the trackpad took some adjustment compared to the different feel of the trackpad on an Apple MacBook, but after he got used to it, he found that it worked smoothly.

Screen: The laptop screen doubles as a touchscreen and has the capacity to fold back 180 degrees for use as a tablet. Though Reynolds relies heavily on his keyboard for day-to-day professional tasks, he did appreciate that the screen could fold back when he wanted to watch a video or use the computer to present to people sitting next to him.

Battery: On a full charge, the battery should last for around 13 hours of use -- more than enough to endure a standard workday (and then some).

Missing features

The only feature that Reynolds wished this laptop had was a second USB port. The ports included on the device included two Thunderbolt (USB Type-C) connectors, one USB connector, one headphone/microphone combo, one HDMI connector, and one External Nano SIM.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is also quite expensive. At $1,749, it costs more than the most affordable MacBook Pro (the 13-inch model starts at $1,299), but it's a highly functional option if you prefer to get outside the Apple ecosystem, if you want something lighter weight and more transportable, or if you need touchscreen capabilities.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

