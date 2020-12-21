HP 23er 23-inch Monitor review

When working on a digital device, your screen is your workspace, but trying to get everything done within the confines of a laptop screen can put a strain on your eyes, your neck, and your patience.

Using an external monitor not only allows you to increase your productivity, but it can also be better for your posture. However, if you’re looking to invest in a quality, reasonably priced monitor that offers vivid, ultra-wide pictures with true-to-life color, your options can be limited.

HP claims that its ultra-thin 23-inch monitor, aptly named the 23er, fits that description. HP’s 23er is meant to be their thinnest LCD display yet, offering vivid resolution and crisp images from any angle.

To test the HP 23er, we connected the monitor to an Apple MacBook Pro as well as a gaming PC. We used the monitor in a number of situations to try and determine its strengths and weaknesses. While testing, we made note of specifics like the setup process, design elements, and the picture quality. Here's what we found.

HP 23er first impressions and setup

First impressions

After unpacking the 23er, our first impression of this sleek monitor was that it’s remarkably stylish and doesn’t take up much space on the desk. The base is made from brushed metal and it feels very sturdy, which indicates quality. The screen itself also has a premium look to it, with an extremely thin profile and a minimal frame (bezel). The plugs connect to the back of the monitor, all four buttons (brightness, contrast, color temperature, and language) are hidden, and the logo is small and unobtrusive, resulting in a clean, minimal aesthetic.

Setup

As far as setup goes, we found it was very quick and easy. After carefully removing the HP 23er monitor from the box and packaging, you simply slide the two pieces of the base together and tighten with the included screw. Next, you attach the monitor to the base and use the included HDMI cable to connect the display to your laptop or computer. All that's left is to plug in the power cord and you're ready to go.

HP 23er performance

Picture quality on the HP 23er

The HP 23er monitor is built around a micro-edge LED-backlit in-plane switching panel, which provides stellar color and contrast when compared to vertical alignment and twisted nematic panels. Currently, our secondary monitor for our gaming PC is an HP Pavilion 22cwa. Even though the 22cwa also uses an IPS panel, the 23er's picture was noticeably sharper. The screen also has a nice matte finish that helps prevent glare.

"True-to-life" color on the HP 23er

This monitor has over two million pixels, and with the aforementioned IPS display, the colors are vibrant and sharp. The monitor has been Technicolor Color Certified, which means that it has met or exceeded strict standards for color gamut, white point, and sRGB balance. All of these features combine to give the monitor a crisp picture with a true-to-life color that makes for some impressive imagery.

Gaming on the HP 23er

If your sole interest is in gaming, the HP 23er might not be your best monitor choice. While it does have incredible visuals — it would be hard to find a monitor with a better picture in this price range — the IPS panel simply just cannot match the speed of a TN panel. In other words, a gaming-centric monitor in this price range will likely have higher refresh rates and faster response times, which would make it better for the demands of gameplay. However, in our experience, we found it suitable as a multi-use monitor that can easily transition from work to relaxed games to streaming.

HP 23er cost

This monitor regularly costs $179.99. The image quality and premium look make it an exceptional value. As long as you are not seeking a specific feature, such as high refresh rates, low gaming response times, or 4K resolution, this monitor will satisfy the overwhelming majority of people who purchase it.

Other observations about the HP 23er

To make sure we tried this monitor in as many different situations as possible, we used it to browse the web, stream video, and for light online gaming. We tried out all the modes (low blue light, night, reading, multimedia, and photo) and we even played around with the custom viewing mode. Additionally, we used it in different lighting situations and connected it to both a MacBook Pro and a gaming PC with ease.

During our research, we found that you can view the screen from nearly any angle without glare, and it functioned best for us when used as a work monitor. While it’s crisp enough for casual gaming, the 60Hz refresh rate and six millisecond response time won't satisfy hardcore, competitive players. If you enjoy relaxed single-player games, it's a great option.

HP 23er pros

HP’s 23er monitor is stylish, so it adds a bit of flair to your workspace. While it isn’t truly frameless, it has virtually no frame, which allows for nearly seamless blending if you’re using multiple monitors. It has a remarkable 178-degree viewing angle, which means the user has the same viewing experience from nearly any viewing angle. Again, this is a feature that could really come in handy when using a multi-monitor setup when some monitors might need to be positioned at less than ideal angles to fit on your desk. The edge-to-edge display is crisp and has almost zero glare. Lastly, but perhaps best of all, the price fits comfortably in most budgets.

HP 23er cons

While this monitor does tilt forward five degrees and backward 25 degrees, the stand itself isn’t height adjustable. This isn’t a deal-breaker, but it would be a welcome feature should HP ever decide to incorporate it. Another minor issue is the fact that this monitor has no built-in speakers. This is not that important because to get speakers to fit in such a slim design, they'd likely be subpar.

Is the HP 23er worth it?

The HP 23er is a 23-inch monitor is designed for normal, day-to-day use. This jack-of-all-trades monitor functions well in a home office and can be easily connected to your laptop or serve equally well as a secondary monitor for your desktop computer. Using this monitor means no more squinting at a too-small screen or hunching over your laptop, which can ultimately help increase productivity and decrease workday discomforts.

If you want a thin, smartly designed, modern-looking monitor that blends effortlessly with any decor while offering a crisp and vivid display in true-to-life colors, this affordable option should top your list.

