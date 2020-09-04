HP 15-inch Chromebook review

This fall, families are preparing for a new school year with full or partial distance learning and likely a few more months of working from home. These new experiences bring new challenges, like how to accommodate work and school schedules when everyone in the family has to share a limited number of computers.

That's where HP's 15-inch Chromebook comes in. This $449 browser-based laptop promises an affordable alternative for those who are looking for a no-frills way for the whole household to access the internet.

This Chromebook is marketed as a family-friendly machine with a full-HD touch display, 13-hour battery life, and app access through the Google Play Store.

To figure out how this laptop -- which claims to have versatile functionality through Chrome OS -- stacks up to the needs of the typical family, we put it to the test with working-from-home parents and learning-from-home kids.

(HP Chromebooks are popular -- especially this year -- and can temporarily go out of stock. For something at a similar price point, but with full Windows functionality, check out this 15-inch laptop available for sale now.)

Is HP's Chromebook worth it?

At less than $500, the HP 15-inch Chromebook seems like a bargain for most families, but we wanted to understand how a laptop that runs on Chrome OS and apps can meet the needs of a family for work, school, and play. Here's what we found through our testing.

HP Chromebook features

The HP 15-inch Chromebook's processor, memory, and storage are designed to support the primarily browser-based functionality of this laptop. It runs on Chrome OS, a lightweight operating system that uses only a fraction of the hard drive space Windows uses.

We found that the dual speakers and HD web camera with integrated microphone worked well and made watching videos, listening to music, and video chatting easy and enjoyable. When we played music through the speakers, the sound was clear. The webcam was sufficient considering the laptop's price point, and the image quality was good enough for video conferencing. Kid testers felt that the speakers and webcam performed well during online lessons.

When we used the laptop for a variety of activities, including browsing the internet, watching videos, and light social media use, the Chromebook's battery lasted nearly three days before needing a charge. When we used the laptop to stream videos and play online games, the battery lasted about a day, which is still better than most laptops.

How to set up an HP Chromebook

This HP Chromebook is easy to set up, particularly if you have a Google account or if you're familiar with Android. The process was relatively seamless because we were able to set up the Chromebook with our pre-existing Google accounts.

We also created separate user profiles for different family members, a capability that significantly contributes to this laptop's functionality as a family appliance. Each individual user can customize their profile based on their favorite apps and games, and they can save their work (and know where to find it). Once we had the hang of this interface, we found it to be very functional.

Like all Chromebooks, this HP connects to the Google Play store so that users can access a variety of Android apps. This was extremely easy. Even if you're not particularly adept at computers, anyone who knows their way around a smartphone should feel comfortable installing apps. If you find that some of your favorite apps aren't desktop compatible, as we did, we'd suggest using those apps on your phone or accessing them through their website on Chrome.

HP Chromebook design

We like the slimline design of the HP 15-inch Chromebook, especially the ceramic white cover, which stands out in a market saturated with black and gray laptops. The laptop is lighter weight than most of this size and in this price range, which makes it easy to transport.

In addition to a full-size keyboard with a number pad, this Chromebook has a full-HD backlit touch screen. The touchscreen and the convenient swipe-up hotbar were favorites among younger testers, who used these features during online classes and while gaming.

Like most current laptops, the Chromebook lacks an optical drive for DVDs and CDs, but it has two USB ports and an expansion slot. We used one of the USB ports to plug in a mouse, then had another available for charging phones, inserting flash drives, or plugging in an external CD drive.

Is the HP Chromebook a good laptop for families?

For kids: Based on our testing, this Chromebook worked best for browser-based tasks. For kids, we found that the Chromebook was able to handle everyday activities from video streaming and online learning to app-based gaming. The kids enjoyed using this laptop, and at less than $500, some families may be able to afford one for each child.

For teens: The Chromebook is ideal for a teen who needs a computer for casual, everyday internet use or online learning, especially if the school uses Google G Suite. Certain schools require program downloads or work completed with Microsoft Office programs, and if that's the case, your student will need a device that can support those functions.

For adults: We used the Chromebook for work tasks, like word processing, light internet research, and social media use. Not only did the device perform these processes well, but it also ran efficiently with more than six tabs open. We were satisfied with what the Chromebook had to offer with respect to the scope of day-to-day light work and leisure activities.

Pros of the HP 15-inch Chromebook

The HP 15-inch Chromebook delivers on its promises of efficiency and speed at an accessible price. The Chromebook has a sleek look and is a great option for those who value portability, including students, commuters, and professionals. Given the 13-hour battery life, well-performing speakers, and webcam, the Chromebook is a solid choice for interactive media use and online learning.

It's easy to use, particularly for those who already have Google accounts or are Android users. It's also comfortable to type on thanks to the full-size keyboard and number pad. New users won't feel cramped, especially if they're used to using desktop PCs.

Cons of the HP 15-inch Chromebook

If you're looking for an inexpensive way for your family to surf the web, this Chromebook is an ideal option. However, if you need to download software or use browsers other than Chrome, a Chromebook isn't for you. Though we did find some workarounds, like downloading the mobile app version of the Firefox browser and opting for Google Docs over Microsoft Word.

The touchscreen poses some operational issues, especially when it comes to displaying certain apps. While it shouldn't be a deal-breaker, it may affect interactions with some apps.

Bottom line

The HP 15-inch Chromebook is a great basic laptop option for families.

It's conducive to online learning and works well for casual use. It's also a solid choice for a secondary family device, particularly for work-from-home professionals with a dedicated work computer. Overall, the HP 15-inch Chromebook is a speedy, capable computer that offers a wide variety of perks that justify the $449 price.

