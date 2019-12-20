How you should outfit your place with smart-home technology

If you're new to smart home technology, there's a lot to take in -- and it's super easy to get overwhelmed.

With gadgets ranging from smart deadbolt locks to smart microwaves, there are a lot of devices to consider, and not all of them are all they're cracked up to be. Some require monthly subscription fees; others need special hubs to function; in other words, before you go on a spending spree, it's important to do some homework ahead of time.

We've got you covered with the best advice, insights, and bargains -- so if you're looking to make your house a bit smarter, you're in the right place.

Here are our favorite smart home products by category.

Smart Assistant

The foundation of any smart home should be its digital assistant. No matter what smart home tech you buy, it will be much easier to control via voice command, so we recommend picking up at least one digital assistant. There are three popular smart assistants to choose from: Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Siri. If you're new to smart tech, we recommend starting off with an Amazon Echo device that includes Alexa, like these.

The Echo Studio - $199.99 is Amazon's latest Echo device, and this time around, they've focused on audio quality. It's a smart speaker with some serious chops: enough bass to fill a moderately sized room, and a 360-degree speaker so it sounds great no matter where you place it. No separate subwoofer needed: just prepare your ears to be seriously wowed.

The Echo Show 5 - $59.99 is another Alexa MVP. It's got a built-in speaker and a 5" screen, making it the perfect nightstand or kitchen companion. It does everything a standard Echo does, and adds quite a bit of visual delight -- you can use the screen for video calls, for checking a security camera, or even walking you through video recipes. The Echo Show 5 is also seriously discounted for the holiday season, so now is the perfect time to pick one or more up.

Lighting

One of the most fun ways to outfit your home with tech is with smart lighting. Smart lights will let you take control via smartphone app, and in most cases, will also give you the ability to use a voice assistant to control them.

Pro tip: stick with one brand. Once you've got one or two smart lights set up, you're going to want to outfit your entire home with them, and buying from only one brand means you only have to use one app to control them all.

When it comes to the simplicity of setup and use, there's a clear winner in the smart home lighting market: TP-LINK's Kasa brand. Check out their smart lighting options and pick the ones that make the most sense for your space.

For lamps: The Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite (4-Pack) - $39.99 is the best place to start. Each plug takes about five minutes to set up, and they work with any lighting you plug in -- including a Christmas tree, or outdoor lighting. They're also among the most affordable smart plugs around, so we definitely recommend buying them in multipacks.

For dimmer switches: TP-LINK's HS220P3 Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch (3-Pack) - $87.99 is the perfect way to set up multiple rooms at once. Each dimmer switch has buttons on the top so you can cycle through different levels of brightness, and they understand complex commands from a smart assistant, so you can say things like, "Alexa, set my bedroom lights to 50%."

For standard switches: If you don't need a dimmer, go with TP-LINK's HS200P3 Kasa Smart WiFi Switch (3-Pack). It's a basic light switch, but just as easy to set up as all of their products and it can also be controlled from their app or via voice command.

For replacing standard light bulbs: If you don't feel like going through the trouble of replacing your light switches, you can still enjoy smart lighting with a few Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulbs. They screw in just like regular light bulbs, and can be independently controlled in the Kasa smart home app. They're perfect for apartment living, or homes with older electrical systems.

For multicolor lighting: If you're looking to level up your home lighting, you should definitely check out the TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart WiFi Light Bulb. It works just like their standard smart light bulb, but allows you to change the color, so you can create unique lighting environments based on your taste. Whether you're into romantic mood lighting or turning your house into a nightclub in one tap, these bulbs are stable, affordable, and just plain fun.

Security

One of our favorite uses for smart technology is to beef up home security. Smart home security gadgets are perfect for keeping everything safe, both indoor and out.

Like with lighting, we definitely recommend picking a single brand and sticking with it across multiple products, because they so commonly work better together.

And when it comes to smart home security tech, no one does it better than Ring. Here are the best from Ring's product suite.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro sets the standard for smart doorbells. It's got advanced motion detection, so it will automatically record video when someone approaches your door -- and it's a major deterrent for package thieves. Just keep in mind that in order to save and review recordings, you'll need to sign up for one of Ring's modest monthly subscription plans.

The Ring Floodlight Camera is an outdoor security camera on steroids: it's got motion detection that set off its included giant lights, and it even includes intercom functionality, so you can talk to anyone on camera. We love the Ring Floodlight camera because the video is super clear, and it's got a siren you can activate at any time -- even if you're not home.

For indoor security, we're big fans of the Ring Stick Up Cam. It's ultraportable, and brings the same high-quality video that Ring delivers to all of their other products. It's battery-operated, so you don't have to worry about messy wires, and you can even wall mount it, so you can get a bird's eye view of any room in your home.

Temperature

Smart thermostats have been around for several years, and they've evolved into such a convenience that we consider having one a necessity.

They're big money-savers: by automatically adjusting the temperature for you, they reduce your heating and cooling consumption, and most users end up saving around 20% off their utilities. Another way to think of it: any smart thermostat you buy will pay itself off within a year or two, so the longer you wait to buy one, the more money you're wasting.

When it comes to smart thermostats, most options are pretty terrific -- really, there aren't many out there that we wouldn't recommend. That said, there are two brands leading the pack: Google Nest and ecobee.

The ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa ($199.99) is one of the best values, for two reasons: it's got Alexa built-in, so it can accept voice commands without a separate Amazon Echo device, and it comes with a separate room sensor, so you can help it keep the temperature stable even if different parts of your home are frequently different temperatures. It also keeps track of when you're home and when you're not, so you don't ever have to worry about leaving the heat or air conditioning on. (And if your home has multiple rooms that struggle to maintain a constant temperature, we recommend picking up an ecobee SmartSensor 2-Pack so it can keep track of multiple temperatures.)

Google offers multiple versions of their Nest smart thermostat. The flagship model, The Google Nest 3rd-Gen ($235.99), has a sharp screen and sleek metal housing and uses a 10-wire system, which means it'll work with just about any HVAC system. It's a little pricier than most smart thermostats, but it's easier to see from far away, and it's got a two-year warranty. If you don't need as many bells and whistles, the Google Nest E is also a great option -- it's got the same smart tech under the hood as the original, but features a lower-resolution screen, a plastic housing, and a one-year warranty. The bottom line: If you're having trouble deciding which Nest is right for you, buy a Google Nest if your HVAC system is more than 20 years old or you like the Nest's aesthetic better. If you've got a more modern HVAC system and you're on a budget, pickup a Nest E.

Is it worth it?

There aren't a lot of bad choices in the world of smart home technology, but it pays to coordinate all of your choices. No matter what you buy, just remember the two golden rules of smart tech:

Stick with a single brand per application. That means if you're setting up smart lighting, don't mix and match brands, or if you're building a smart security system, stick with one provider. The more you can consolidate, the better -- otherwise you'll end up having to use a ton of different apps on a regular basis.

Always triple-check for smart assistant compatibility before you buy. Most smart home tech is compatible with at least one digital assistant, but it's not always a guarantee. Read the fine print before you purchase, and make sure that whatever you're buying works with the smart assistant you already own.

Jaime Vazquez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.