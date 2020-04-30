How you can get your garden going no matter how large your space

Spring has arrived, and it's the ideal time to start digging and planting in your garden -- or to start the garden you've always dreamed of.

Whether you're blessed with a spacious blank-slate of a yard or you just want to grow something -- anything! -- in your shoebox apartment, we're here to help.

The good news: You don't necessarily need a vast expanse of yard to cultivate a green thumb.

All that's required is a bit of determination, know-how, and the proper supplies for whatever space you do have, be it cramped or sprawling.

If you have a spacious yard

Greenes Fence Cedar Raised Bed: For raised bed gardening

Turns out, having lots of space is often overwhelming -- especially for new gardeners. Take the time to plan your garden layout before splurging on tons of supplies and use a notebook to sketch out your ideas.

Raised beds are great for locations with less-than-quality soil or spaces where there's no possibility of digging. Starting your garden in raised containers also means you can begin planting in an ideal soil mix right off the bat. This raised bed is an easy-to-assemble option made of untreated wood suitable for growing edible plants. Beds can be stacked and connected -- if ever you plan on expanding your garden.

Xhose High Performance Lightweight Expandable Garden Hose: Get the watering right

Opt for an expandable hose in place of a simple watering can for watering a spacious garden -- because, if watering is an easy task rather than an onerous one, you're more likely to actually do it. This expandable hose is lightweight and kink-free, so you won't have to deal with tangling and twisting. Choose the appropriate length that allows you to water every inch of your garden comfortably.

The Week-by-Week Vegetable Gardener's Handbook: Plant at the right time

A big garden usually means there's plenty to keep track of -- so use a garden planner to organize your planting schedules. The Week-by-Week Vegetable Gardener's Handbook includes a yearlong selection of tips and is perfect for new (and experienced) gardeners who can't remember what to plant when.

If you have a cramped yard

Dura-Trel Cambridge Trellis: Vertical growing options

Go vertical with the help of trellises, netting, and plant supports. Don't waste space by letting plants sprawl -- it's inefficient and likely to lead to pest infestations and disease.

We love the look of this simple white trellis, but if that's not your style, bamboo stakes are a reliable, low-cost option for staking tomatoes and peppers. Still, to really maximize space, you'll need sturdy trellises to support plants that produce heavy fruit like squash, melons, and cucumbers.

If you just have a porch or balcony

Southern Patio Westland Planter: Growing containers

It's very much possible to grow an edible oasis entirely in containers. Choose large, durable planters and stay away from cute miniature containers, as they won't support plant life for very long. The Southern Patio Westland Planter features a fade-resistant finish and is lightweight yet incredibly sturdy. The 15-inch depth is suitable for a variety of plants, too.

If you're planting in the community garden

KINGLAKE Plastic Plant Labels: So everyone knows which plants are yours

If there's one thing you should bring along to a community garden space -- in addition to plants and cuttings, of course -- it's plant labels. Well-meaning garden neighbors might lend a hand and weed your bed without knowing that you purposely planted purslane or lamb's lettuce (both of which look like invasive plants). A big pack of plastic markers will serve you well during the seed starting season and beyond.

If you're growing indoors

Click and Grow Smart Garden: Indoor kitchen garden

If you don't have a spot for outdoor growing and you're starved for space inside too, consider this compact garden solution. The Click and Grow Smart Garden features an energy-efficient LED light timer and an abundant water reservoir, so it's easy to ensure your plants thrive no matter the weather. It's a low-maintenance garden ideal for growing kitchen herbs and greens.

Window Garden Seed Starting Kit: Windowsill gardening

If all the space you have is a windowsill, this kit includes three greenhouse trays that are just the right size. Pop seeds into the fiber soil pods, add water, and keep an eye on your seedlings as they sprout and grow.

If your windowsill is still too narrow, try the Window Garden Veg Ledge Window Shelf. The suction cup shelf adds growing space to windowed surfaces. It's also suitable for those who want to keep their window ledges and countertops free of clutter.

BonsaiOutlet Heated Germination Station: Seed starting in a tiny space

To get a garden going when summer rolls around, you'll need plants ready. While you could pop by your local nursery to grab a few starts, we highly recommend propagating seedlings on your own, which can be done inside during colder months.

DIY seed starting is inexpensive and will allow you to explore a breadth of plant varieties not traditionally available for retail purchase. The Germination Station is an excellent all-in-one kit that includes a heating mat, a humidity dome, and a sturdy tray with seedling insert.

