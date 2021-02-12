Basics of check writing

While most people embrace credit cards or digital wallets for payment, there are a few transactions in life where a check is necessary.

Writing a check is a simple process, but details matter. In fact, they can make or break a transaction. Without the correct information, a check isn’t cashable, which may result in a purchase falling through or being canceled.

There will be at least a few occasions in the future when you’ll need to write a check. Make sure you have all the details covered for a successful transaction with this guide to check writing.

When do I need to write a check?

It’s common to pay utility or tax bills with a check. In some cases, it’s the least expensive transaction option. Unfortunately, some utility companies and municipalities add a fee to pay with credit cards.

While many car dealerships accept credit cards for down payment, some only accept check or cash.

If you’re renting or buying property, a deposit or down payment will be required. More often than not, a check is required (as an alternative to cash).

What information is already printed on a check?

To better understand how to write a check, refer to a blank check as you go through this list:

Payor

The person who writes the check drawn from their bank account is known as the payor. Their personal information appears in the top left corner. This includes the payor’s full name and address. Sometimes, their telephone number is also printed here.

Check number

At the top right-hand corner is a three- or four-digit number. It is also printed at the bottom of the check after the account number.

The check number has a few functions, including balancing your checkbook and tracking payment. The check number can also be referenced for security purposes to verify checks.

Date

A blank line for the date is printed just below the check number. This needs to be completed with the month, day, and year. It can be written as “July 25, 2020” or “07/25/2020.”

In some instances where allowed, a payor postdates a check. Rather than writing the current date on the check, the payor writes a future date.

However, the opposite of postdating a check, or backdating, generally isn’t allowed. According to Investopedia, backdating is considered illegal or fraudulent in most states.

Payee line

At the center of the check, you’ll read, “Pay to the order of:” followed by a long line. This is referred to as a payee line. The payee is the individual or company that receives payment from the payor.

It’s imperative to have the correct spelling of a person’s name on a check. Otherwise, their bank may not be able to cash it. Abbreviations, misspellings or partial names aren’t acceptable.

When writing a check to a company, the payor must write their exact name as it appears on their bank account. Most companies keep things simple by indicating, “Please write a check to the order of XYZ Holdings,” or something similar, on invoices.

Dollar box and check amount

To explain these related areas on a check, let’s use $125.99 as the example for an exact dollar amount.

The dollar box is to the immediate right of the payee line. It’s simply a blank box with a dollar sign where the payor writes the exact dollar amount as “$125.99.”

Below the payee line is a long line followed by the word “Dollars.” Here, the payor writes out the words for the exact dollar amount. It would read as, “One hundred twenty-five dollars and 99/100.” The cent amount is always expressed in a fraction.

Memo line

The memo line is located in the lower left corner of the check. It isn’t required to be filled out; however, some people indicate the reason for payment here, such as “deposit” or “car payment.”

Ideally, it’s best to keep the memo as concise as possible, so it doesn’t carry over to the signature line.

Signature line

The signature line is located in the lower right corner of the check. This is where the payor signs the check. Without a signature, the check cannot be cashed.

It’s crucial for the payor to use their regular signature on a check instead of a shorthand version or initials. The signature on the check must match the signature on the official record at the payor’s bank.

Routing number and account number

The routing number is the first series of numbers at the bottom of the check. It’s a nine-digit sequence that identifies the payor’s bank. According to Investopedia, smaller banks will have one routing number, whereas banks with many branches may have several.

The account number is the series of numbers after the routing number. This eight- to 12-digit sequence refers to the payor’s individual account number.

How do I write a check?

Check available funds

Before writing a check, be sure you have enough money in your account to cover the check. If not, you’re writing what’s referred to as a bad or bounced check. The payee won’t receive their money, and you’ll accrue bounced check fees.

Write the check

Write out the check to the payee using a black or blue pen only. Ballpoint pens are often recommended because the ink doesn’t smear or bleed.

At the very least, make sure you fill out the following information: the date, payee and dollar amount (written and numerical). Sign your name at the bottom.

Record the debit

Writing a check also involves recording the debit in a check register or ledger book for accounting purposes.

In lieu of a traditional register, many people use accounting programs, like Quicken Home & Business. Another popular option is to manage and track transactions in accounting apps on a smartphone.

Secure the checkbook

Once you’re done writing a check, store your checkbook in a secure location.

Some people prefer to carry checks with them in a checkbook. However, one of the drawbacks of checkbooks is that they can be lost or stolen, making you a potential victim of identity theft. Other people keep their checks in a locked filing cabinet or a safe for added security.

