How to Wrap a Wrap

Chances are, your favorite lunch spot offers a variety of sandwich wraps on the menu. And, if your office orders a party tray, wraps often are the main attraction.

So, you might be used to having someone else wrap your wrap.

But, what if you want to make your own? How the heck do you wrap a wrap?

No worries. We’ll teach you how to be a wrapper!

Tips for Wrapping a Tortilla

· Start with a large flour tortilla (at least 10 inches), because anything smaller is difficult to wrap.

· Make sure the tortilla is pliable. Heat it in the microwave, covered with a damp paper towel, for about 10 seconds.

· Don’t overstuff your wrap, or it will tear.

How to Wrap a Closed Wrap

1. Spread condiments, such as mayonnaise or mustard, on the tortilla.

2. Place your filling in a vertical line down the center of the tortilla, leaving a couple inches of space at the top and bottom.

3. Fold the top and bottom edges of the tortilla in toward the center, until they’re overlapping.

4. Rotate the tortilla and roll it up from the bottom.

5. Cut the wrap in half before serving, if desired.

How to Wrap an Open Wrap

1. Spread any condiments on your tortilla.

2. Place your filling in a vertical line down the center of the tortilla, leaving a couple inches of space at the top and bottom.

3. Fold up the bottom of the tortilla.

4. Fold the sides toward the middle.

Now that you know how to roll a wrap, you might want to try this awesome Cobb Salad Wrap or this Spicy Turkey Wrap. You can even make a Tofu Scramble wrap for breakfast.

That’s a wrap, folks! Happy eating!

