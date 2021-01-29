How to winterize a travel trailer

Prepare your travel trailer for winter

As winter falls, campgrounds close, which means it’s probably time to winterize your travel trailer. Winterizing is extremely important to the longevity of your trailer, and if temperatures dip below freezing, it can save you from a costly, headache-inducing repair.

Winterizing your travel trailer is a bit more involved than throwing a tarp over it. The whole unit must be thoroughly cleaned, and the water, plumbing, and waste system must be prepped for low temperatures. Here’s how to winterize your travel trailer the right way.

Winterize your plumbing

Perhaps the most important aspect of travel trailer winterization is the plumbing. Without taking the proper steps, water can freeze inside your pipes, water heater, and tanks, causing them to burst. There’s no quicker way to ruin your next camping season, so use the following steps as a guide. For specifics, follow the recommendation in your owner’s manual.

First, disconnect your RV from power and water. Turn off the gas as well.If you’re winterizing your plumbing system with antifreeze, remove or bypass any in-line water system filters. These are there to filter out impurities, and they can be damaged by the antifreeze.Drain your tanks. These include the freshwater holding tank, gray water tank, and black water tank. Dispose of the contents at an approved dumping station. If your trailer doesn’t equip a built-in flushing system, most dumping stations have water wands available for you to clean the system with.Next, drain the water heater and its lines. To do this, remove the drain plugs from the hot and cold low points on the piping. Make sure the heater is off and has completely cooled down to prevent burns. A 12-volt water pump is a fantastic tool for draining remaining water.Bypass the water heater to prevent antifreeze solution from contaminating the unit. Your travel trailer may have a bypass installed from the factory.With all the water gone, shut off all the faucets and drain lines. Prepare your water pump converter kit, to add antifreeze to the system.Turn on the pump to pressurize the water system. Next, turn on each faucet until you see antifreeze coming out. Start with hot, then cold. Repeat this process for every faucet in the trailer, as well as the shower. Flush the toilet several times.The antifreeze has now been circulated throughout the system. Turn off the water pump and open a faucet to release any leftover pressure.To complete the process, look on the exterior of the unit for the city water inlet. Remove the small protective screen and press on the valve with a small tool. When you see antifreeze, replace the screen.To finish, pour a cup of antifreeze down each drain to ensure that every segment is protected. Close the faucets for good, and your plumbing is ready for the winter.



Clean the interior

Clean the space as you would your home, removing all food from the cabinets, refrigerator, and freezer. Remove all the sheets, blankets, linens, and towels. If your travel trailer has carpet, vacuum it thoroughly. Finally, use an antibacterial cleaning solution and wipe down any tables, cabinets, countertops in the unit. With the cleaning done, unplug and remove any electronic appliances and store them in a safe area. If you live in a humid area, consider installing a dehumidifier inside to cut down on the risk of mold and fungus.

Wash and protect the exterior

Before washing the exterior of the trailer, search for any panel gaps, leaks, or broken seals. You will want to deal with these first, either by repairing panel damage, replacing fault seals, or sealing gaps with silicone caulking. If you don’t, water could leak inside during the wash and undo all your hard work.

To give your travel trailer a thorough clean, you’ll need a garden hose, a liquid wash/wax product, a large, soft RV scrub brush, and something to dry your vehicle with — either a squeegee or microfiber towels. Work from the top down and rinse from the bottom up.

Camping enthusiasts often lean on the convenience of pressure washers to wash their travel trailers. While this can be very effective in the right hands, you do risk damaging any custom decals or paint you’ve applied. If you do choose to go with a pressure washer, start slow and don’t get too close.

Don’t forget the tires

The final winterization step is to protect your tires. Tires can develop flat spots or punctures if they sit in the same position for too long, particularly when they are supporting a lot of weight. To avoid this, use jack stands to support your trailer during the winter. Remove the wheels and tires completely, covering and storing them in a cool, dry place to extend their lifespan.

Andrew Hard is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.