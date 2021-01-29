How to winterize a swamp cooler

Prepare swamp cooler for winter

Swamp coolers provide one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to stay comfortable in the heat. Also known as evaporative air conditioners, these machines take in warm outside air and circulate it over moistened cooling pads, expelling refreshing, chilled air. They’re also great at imparting some humidity into their environment, making them stellar choices for warm, dry climates.

Because of their water storage, however, they require a specific winterization procedure. Placing them in the garage simply isn’t thorough enough. If it’s cold enough to freeze, the water inside can expand and seriously damage the cooler.

What you need to winterize your swamp cooler

An adjustable wrench or a set of pliers to access the unitA bucket to drain water intoSponges, towels, or rags to clean up messesReplacement evaporative padsA swamp cooler coverA shop vac (optional)Waterproof metal sealer (optional)A duct damper (optional)



Prepping the cooler

As with any electronic device, begin the process by turning the cooler off and disconnecting it from power. This is even more imperative because there is water inside, increasing the risk of electric shock.

With the power deactivated, locate the water supply valve and turn it to the off position. Drain the water line fully and disconnect the piping, blowing through it if you needed to purge. If you have a portable swamp cooler with an onboard water tank instead of a water supply connection, skip this step.

Draining the cooler

Water is no longer being supplied to the device, but there is still some inside the unit. We obviously need to remove it, not solely for freezing concerns but for bacterial concerns as well. If it’s only warm in your area for part of the year — meaning your swamp cooler sits inactive often — the water can easily develop mold, bacteria, and rust over time. This isn’t fun to clean up and can potentially be a health risk. Simply open the plug at the bottom to drain the water.

Once this is done, take a look inside to see if any moisture has pooled up inside the unit. Use a shop vac, sponge, or rag to clean up any remaining areas. For a deeper clean, use a white vinegar and water mixture to purify the pump and surrounding area. When it has fully dried, you can use a waterproof to prevent rusting, but this is optional.

Replacing the cooling pads

An evaporative air conditioner’s cooling pads are meant to hold moisture, so even if they look dry, it’s possible water is still hiding inside. It’s best to remove them entirely and replace them during the off season.

Storing the cooler

That wasn’t so bad, was it? Your swamp cooler has been effectively winterized and will happily sit in hibernation for months without issue. Close the vent connecting the machine to your home, if applicable, as leaving it open will cause heat to leak out. Place a damper between the ductwork and the vent for better thermal insulation.

We highly recommend purchasing a cover for your swamp cooler, as this physically protects the machine from dirt, rain, and snow. Purchase one that fits snugly and secures with ties to resist. To deter pests, consider spreading diatomaceous earth, insect repellents, or steel wool.

Types of swamp coolers

Evaporative air conditioners come in two distinct types — direct and indirect — but they can be set up in several different ways. Let’s go over the main categories to help you find the best version for you.

Direct swamp coolers are the most common variety. They’re designed to pass air directly over the evaporative, water-soaked padding, resulting in cooler, slightly humidified air.

Indirect swamp coolers are newer and pricier than direct equivalents, but they are extremely effective in hotter weather. Indirect models utilize a supplementary, pre-cooled stream of air to reduce the temperature of the primary air stream, such as the air that goes into your home.

Both designs can be used in a portable unit or on a static model. Static models can be installed in a window, on the roof, on the ground, or on the side of the home, meaning they blow cooled air into the attic space.

Expert swamp cooler tips

When possible, leave a window cracked open when your swamp cooler is active. This accelerates the evaporation process, improving the cooling and humidification effects.Maximize the efficiency of your swamp cooler with rigid filter evaporative pads. Thicker and denser than fiber pads, these versions keep air cooler for longer. They are more expensive, but they don’t need to be replaced as often.Evaporative cooling pads, as the name suggests, rely on the power of evaporation to cool their air around them. Because of this, swamp coolers are not suited for areas with high humidity levels, and it drastically slows the evaporation/cooling process.

Andrew Hard is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.